The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum HAUNTED TOUR TICKETS are now on sale. Tours are 5:45-9 p.m. Oct. 22 and 23. Cost is $20. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.ffam.us/haunted-tour. For more information, email ffamhauntedtour@gmail.com.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. today and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more

information or to RSVP, call 684-2871.



The U.S. Army Cultural and Area Studies Office and the Command and General Staff College discussion “GREAT POWER COMPETITION IN THE INDO-PACIFIC ‘IS CONFLICT IMMINENT?’” is 1-3 p.m. today in the Lewis and Clark Center’s Arnold Conference Room. Seating is limited and the event will also be shown live on CGSC’s Facebook page.



The Harold Youth Center NON-SCHOOL DAY PUMPKIN PATCH FIELD TRIP is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct.1. Breakfast provided at 6 a.m. at the HYC. Cost is $30 per student. Deadline to sign up is today. To register, call 684-5118.



The ARMY 10 MILE QUALIFIERS is at 8 a.m. Oct. 2 at Hancock gate. Open to active duty military stationed at Fort Leavenworth only. Cost is free. For more information, call (913) 271-1602 or email jeffrey.b.honey.naf@mail.mil.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets,

lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Veterans of Foreign Wars PACK A CARE PACKAGE PARTY is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St. Leavenworth, Kan. For more information, call (913) 523-5767.



The Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services FIRE PREVENTION WEEK is Oct. 4 through 9. Events include demonstrations at on-post schools Oct. 4 through 7, a

static display 8 – 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange and the Fire Prevention Parade 9-10:30 a.m. Oct. 9 beginning at Fire Station #2 on Biddle Ave.



The Army Community Services BOOKCLUB “THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES” is 10-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, Oct. 5 through 26 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Cost is free. To register or for more information, call 684-2813/2800.



The Fort Leavenworth BETTER OPPORTUNITIES FOR SINGLE SOLDIERS BBQ is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at the 40th Company Operations Facility. To RSVP con-

tact your unit rep.



The Fort Leavenworth Protestant Chapel BBQ BONANZA instruction and hands-on coaching is Oct. 8 and 9 at the Pioneer Chapel. For more information or to register,

visit https://bit.ly/2WJuCgh.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. for preschool age children and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for school age children Oct. 12 at 600 Thomas Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 684-2871.



The next Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club event “THE ONE WHERE THEY BREAK THE ICE” is 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 5:30-9 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Frontier Conference Center. To RSVP, visit https://form.jotform.com/212655614199159.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club UPLAND GAME BIRD SEMINAR is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15. Information on hunting pheasant and quail in Kan, Mo. and S.D. For more information, call 684-2035.



The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation GREAT PUMPKIN ORIENTEER MEET is 8-9:30 a.m. Oct. 16 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness

Center. There will be a family- friendly introductory course, an intermediate and an advanced course.Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or

visit www.ftlvadventure.com.



The Army University U.S. ARMY FIGHT CLUB SHOWDOWN is at 9 a.m. until complete

Oct. 16 online at vassalengine.org. For more information, contact Maj. Wayne McInnis at glen.w.mcinnis.mil@mail.mil.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation HALLOWEEN FUN RUN 5K/1K is at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Registration begins at

8 a.m. Cost is free. This is an untimed event. Participants 12 and

under will receive a medal and halloween treat bag. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.



The Veterans of Foreign Wars CHILI COOKOFF is Oct. 30 at VFW Post 56, 519 Cherokee St. Leavenworth, Kan. For more information or to enter the competition, call (913) 682-9200.



The Fort Leavenworth on post TRICK-OR-TREAT PLAN is 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treaters should wear reflective gear or carry a flashlight. Only store-bought

candy is allowed. If you aren’t participating, turn off porch light. Parents and guardians are responsible for supervision of children