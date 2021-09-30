THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER AND PHARMACY will be open until 10 a.m. Oct. 7 in observance of their organizational day.



Patients needing to CONTACT THEIR PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN can do so through the appointment line. A representative will put in a telephone consult or contact your team through the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Do not email your nurse through the government email system. That is not a secure way to handle your medical information and the nurse can not give medical information through a non-secure network. Call 684-6250.



PATIENTS NEEDING ADDITIONAL EPIPENS should contact the pharmacy. There is now an updated supply.



TRICARE covers the following screenings and vaccinations as part of the ANNUAL

HEALTH PROMOTION AND DISEASE PREVENTION EXAMS: Blood Pressure,Chlamydia and Gonorrhea, Cholesterol, Diabetes Mellitus (Type II), Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Testing, Immunizations Rubella Antibody Testing, Syphilis and Tuberculosis (TB). For more information, talk to your doctor.



Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.



The Munson Army Health Center is now administering ADDITIONAL DOSE COVID VACCINES. This is for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients only. For more information, visit the MAHC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.



The Munson Army Health Center is now conducting COVID-19 TESTS FOR BENEFICIARIES in accordance to current CDC guidelines. Guidelines include close

contact of symptomatic COVID patients, military personnel traveling TDY, leisure

travel for military and civilian beneficiaries, college students returning to school or going to camp. No walk-ins. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



The DELTA VARIANT is expanding, especially where vaccinations rates are low. For

more information, visit www.tricare.mil/COVIDVaccine.



For the LATEST INFORMATION ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS, call the hotline at (913) 684-6099, visit Munson Army Health Center’s Facebook page or the MAHC

website at https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.