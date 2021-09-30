Firefighter Courtney Risser shows Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones and Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. the proper wear and use of self-contained breathing apparatus systems worn with fire protection suits Sept. 27 at the All-Hazards Training Center. Photo by George Marcec/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs
Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr., Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones, Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Seymour, and Provost Marshal Lt. Col. Adam Cronkhite get a bird’s-eye view from the tower, left, of Fort Leavenworth Fire Department firefighters training Sept. 27 at the All-Hazards Training Center. Firefighter Joseph Mrus coaches Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. on proper firehose nozzle techniques Sept. 27 at the All-Hazards Training Center. Photo by George Marcec/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs
Firefighter Joseph Mrus coaches Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. on proper firehose nozzle techniques Sept. 27 at the All-Hazards Training Center. Photo by George Marcec/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

fifteen + ten =