The Combined Arms Center Library storywalk “FIRENZE’S LIGHT’ by Jessica Callaco is now through Sept. 19.



The Army Community Services BOOKCLUB “THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES” is 10-11:30 a.m. every Tuesday, now through Sept. 28 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Cost is free. To register or for more information, call 684-2813/2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club BRUNNER RANGE FALL LEAGUE is 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 11. Events include trap, skeet and other standard events. For more information, call 913-240-5503.



The Fort Leavenworth Survivor Outreach Services POW/MIA REMEMBRANCE DAY with guest speakers Mr. Steven Woelk, U.S. Navy veteran and POW and Angela Riotto, PhD, Assistant Professor CGSS Department of Military history is at 11 a.m. Sept. 17 in Marshall Hall at the Lewis and Clark Center. The event will also be live streamed at the Army University Facebook page.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation annual RUN/WALK FOR THE FALLEN is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration is at 6:30 a.m. For more information, call 684-1830.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation LADIES’ INVITATIONAL is 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. For more information or to sign up, call (913) 651-7176.



Leavenworth High School’s Army Junior ROTC FIRST IN THE NATION, PIONEER RAIDER CHALLENGE is Sept. 18 at LHS. For more information and to volunteer, e-mail retired 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill at wayne.cogdill@lvpioneers.org.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service BREASTFEEDING CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities RESIDENT APPRECIATION WEEK is Sept. 20-24. Residents are automatically entered into a daily gift card drawing.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club SUPER SIGN-UP is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. For more information, visit, https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.



The Combined Arms Center NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH with special guest speaker CSM Mildred Gonzales is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. and will be streamed live at https://Facebook.com\USACAC. For more information, email Barbara Cisneros at barbara.j.cisneros.civ@mail.mil or call 684-3666.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.



CAMP LEAVENWORTH is 5-10 p.m. Sept 24 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 in downtown Leavenworth. Cost is free. For more information, visit https://campleavenworth.com/.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FALL KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call (913) 240-5503.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service GARRISON GOLD STAR FAMILY SOCIAL AND BUS TOUR is 11 a.m. Sept. 26. Registration required. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 27 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service NEWBORN CARE BASICS CLASS is 5-7 p.m Sept. 27 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The next Fort Leavenworth CHILD AND YOUTH SERVICES PARENT ADVISORY COUNCIL meeting is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 live on Facebook. To submit questions about any CYS programs or topics, e-mail ftlvn.cys.pab@gmail.com by noon Sept. 24. For more information, call Parent Central at (913) 684-5138.



Fort Leavenworth SUNDAY SCHOOL is 8:10-9:15 a.m. for Catholic education for all ages and 9:45-10:45 a.m. for Protestant education with age specific classes at the Pioneer and Frontier Chapels.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.



The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.