Retired Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, former National Security adviser, presented the Colin Powell Lecture for the Command and General Staff Officer Course Class of 2022 students and faculty Sept. 8 in Eisenhower Auditorium at the Lewis and Clark Center. McMaster spoke off-the-record to encourage open interaction with the students. He talked about his experiences as a senior commander, the current worldwide security environment and threats facing the U.S. defense community. Following the lecture he had discussions with small groups in their classrooms and presented a similar lecture to the School for Command Preparation. The Colin L. Powell Lecture Series was established by CGSC and the CGSC Foundation in 2008. Powell, former Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, graduated from CGSC, served at Fort Leavenworth as a brigadier general, and was the driving force behind the development of the Buffalo Soldier Monument that honors the service of the 9th and 10th Cavalry “Buffalo Soldiers.” Photo by Jim Shea/Army University
