Current Fort Leavenworth MASK GUIDANCE is as follows: Service Members, Army Civilians, Federal Employees, Contractors, and visitors will wear a Department of Defense compliant mask while in an indoor setting, regardless of vaccination status, in facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD. All organizations will place a sign on every entrance to their buildings that masks are required upon entering. Persons under the age of two are not required to wear a mask or face covering due to the risk of suffocation. Additionally, persons with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering are not required to wear a face mask. DoD customers, family members, and all individuals supporting any type of shipment pickup and delivery, on and off military installations, will wear cloth face coverings while servicing a customer’s residence.



SHERMAN GATE IS OPEN Monday through Friday from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic only. Grant Gate remains the installation’s primary gate and will remain open 24/7. These gate hours will continue through the academic year.



The COMBINED ARMS RESEARCH LIBRARY’S new bookdrop is now available.



The 8:30 a.m. TRADITIONAL PROTESTANT SERVICE ADULT CHOIR practice is 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Frontier Chapel sanctuary. No audition is necessary. For more information, e-mail jdkd66@gmail.com.



The FORT LEAVENWORTH THRIFT SHOP, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with consignments accepted until 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 913-651-6768.



The USDB SALES STORE is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fresh produce is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.



The FORT LEAVENWORTH GRIFFIN CUTS is now open for 15th MP Brigade personnel only. Walk-ins not allowed. To make an appointment, call 684-2894.



The Fort Leavenworth ID CARD AND DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) Office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 913-684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/. ID cards must be within 30 days of expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes.



Fort Leavenworth HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.



RESOURCES FOR OFF-POST CHILD CARE include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the

Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.



Child and Youth Services’ MILITARYCHILDCARE.COM system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure email and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.



The DIGITAL GARRISON APP is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still

available.