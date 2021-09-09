The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club BRUNNER RANGE FALL LEAGUE is 5:30-8:30 p.m. is every Thursday, today through Nov. 11. Events include trap, skeet and

other standard events. For more information, call 913-240-5503.



The Army Community Services BOOKCLUB “THE 5 LOVE LANGUAGES” is 10-11:30 a.m. is every Tuesday, now through Sept. 28 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Cost is free. To register or for more information, call 684- 2813/2800.



The Combined Arms Center Library storywalk “FIRENZE’S LIGHT’ by Jessica Callaco is now available to visit.



The United School District 207 VIRTUAL FREEDOM WALK is at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 and can be accessed at facebook.com/usd207 or www.usd207.org.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation POST CHAMPIONSHIP is 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, 11 and 12 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $65 for members and $80 for non-members. Fee includes, greens, cart, range, food, beverages and prizes. For more information or to sign up, call 651-7176.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club INTERNATIONAL FAMILY FISHING DERBY 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Merritt Lake. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is free for international students and their families. For more information, call 913-240-5503.



The FALL YOUTH BOWLING LEAGUE informational meeting is at 10 a.m. Sept. 11. League Play begins at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information or to register, call 651-2195.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation FREE DRIVE-IN MOVIE “TROLLS WORLD TOUR” is at dusk Sept.11 at the Frontier Conference Center parking lot, 350 Biddle Ave.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. for preschool age children and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for school age children Sept. 14 at 600 Thomas Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 684-2871.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation annual RUN/WALK FOR THE FALLEN is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. Same-day registration is at 6:30 a.m. For more information, call 684-1830.



The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation LADIES’ INVITATIONAL is 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. For more information or to sign up, call (913) 651-7176.



Leavenworth High School’s Army Junior ROTC FIRST IN THE NATION, PIONEER RAIDER CHALLENGE is Sept. 18 at LHS. For more information and to volunteer, e-mail retired 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill at wayne.cogdill@lvpioneers.org.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service BREASTFEEDING CLASS is 5-7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club SUPER SIGN-UP is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Boulevard. For more information, visit, https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.



The Combined Arms Center NATIONAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH with special guest speaker CSM Mildred Gonzales is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. and will be streamed live at https://Facebook.com\USACAC. For more information, email Barbara Cisneros at barbara.j.cisneros.civ@mail.mil or call 684-3666.



The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.



CAMP LEAVENWORTH is 5-10 p.m. Sept 24 and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 25 in downtown Leavenworth. Cost is free. For more information, visit https://campleavenworth.com/.



The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FALL KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call 913-240-5503.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service GARRISON GOLD STAR FAMILY SOCIAL AND BUS TOUR is 11 a.m. Sept.Registration required. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service INFANT MASSAGE CLASS is 9-10 a.m.

Sept. 27 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The Fort Leavenworth Army Community Service NEWBORN CARE BASICS CLASS 5-7 p.m Sept. 27 At the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to register, call 684-2800.



The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.