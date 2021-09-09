The Munson Army Health Center PHARMACY AND DRIVE-THRU WILL REMAIN OPEN until 3 p.m. beginning Sept. 24.



THE MUNSON ARMY HEALTH CENTER AND PHARMACY will be open until 10 a.m. Oct. 7 in observance of their organizational day.



Service members who receive their COVID-19 VACCINES THROUGH NON-DOD CHANNELS must provide receipt of vaccination to their organization’s MEDPROS coordinator.



The Munson Army Health Center is now administering ADDITIONAL DOSE COVID VACCINES. This is for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients

only. For more information, visit the MAHC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn or visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/recommendations/immuno.html.



The Munson Army Health Center is now conducting COVID-19 TESTS FOR BENEFICIARIES in accordance to current CDC guidelines. Guidelines include close contact of symptomatic COVID patients, military personnel traveling TDY, leisure travel for military and civilian beneficiaries, college students returning to school or going to camp. No walk-ins. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



The DELTA VARIANT is expanding, especially where vaccinations rates are low. For more information, visit www.tricare.mil/COVIDVaccine.



For the LATEST INFORMATION ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS, call the hotline at 913-684-6099, visit Munson Army Health Center’s Facebook page or the MAHC website at https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.



Munson Army Health Center is now on INSTAGRAM @munsonarmyhealth.



Munson Army Health Center requires all patrons, even those who are fully vaccinated, to WEAR FACE COVERINGS within all medical and dental facilities.



The COVID-19 vaccination card may not be an approved official document showing proof of the COVID19 vaccine for international travel. OFFICIAL IMMUNIZATION RECORDS can be printed out from TRICARE online or the MHS Genesis electronic medical record system.



Munson Army Health Center patient advocates have free BOOKS ON PREGNANCY CARE AND CHILDBIRTH available. For more information, call 913-684-6211/6110.