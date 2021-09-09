Harry Sarles | Army University Public Affairs

The Command and General Staff School conducted its annual Profession of Arms

Forum Sept. 3 at the Lewis and Clark Center.



This year’s forum was themed “Ethical Leadership in a Diverse and Inclusive

Profession.”



The one-day forum featured opening remarks by Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager and Brig. Gen. John Cushing, and an Ethical Leadership in the Profession of Arms Panel featuring Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Navy Rear Adm. Huan Nguyen and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Suzanne Vautrinot. Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding

General and Commandant of the Command and General Staff College Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin delivered closing remarks.



Brig. Gen. John Cushing and Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager open the Profession of Arms Forum Sept. 3 at the Lewis and Clark Center. Photo by Jim Shea/Army University

Yeager, commander of the 40th Infantry Division, California National Guard, and Cushing, deputy commanding general of the Army Recruiting Command, gave short opening remarks and then talked about personal ethics, the ethics of leadership and building ethical organizations.



Evans, Army deputy chief of staff for installations; Nguyen, deputy commander for cyber engineering, Navy Sea Systems Command; and Vautrinot, former commander of the 24th Air Force and Air Forces Cyber Command, presented their panel discussion, which was moderated by Dr. Steve Boylen of CGSC’s Department of Command and Leadership.

Panelists gave a short introduction and their thoughts on leading diverse and inclusive organizations and then the floor was opened for questions from the students.



Martin closed the conference noting the credentials of the participants, especially the story of Nguyen, whose father attended CGSC as a South Vietnamese officer in 1966.

As a child in Vietnam, Nguyen lost his family and was then evacuated as the war in Vietnam was ending.



“He lived the evacuation of 1975,” said Martin.



The CAC commander talked about “what you want to do, and what you’re told to do.” He told the students at any level they may be called upon to give their best military advice.



He concluded his remarks by advising students to do like Teddy Roosevelt said: “Do

what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

