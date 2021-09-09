Home Community Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin... CommunityNewsLocalPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin pays respects to the fallen By ftleaven - September 9, 2021 87 0 Facebook Twitter Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin pays respects to the fallen at the Center of Valor and Remembrance during his visit to Garrison facilities and activities Aug. 31 at the Resiliency Center. The annual Fort Leavenworth Run/Walk for the Fallen to remember service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 outside the Resiliency Center. Call 684-1830 for more information. U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Mahone Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin pays respects to the fallen at the Center of Valor and Remembrance during his visit to Garrison facilities and activities Aug. 31 at the Resiliency Center. The annual Fort Leavenworth Run/Walk for the Fallen to remember service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 outside the Resiliency Center. Call 684-1830 for more information. U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Mahone RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Command and General Staff School conducts annual Profession of Arms Forum VFW Post 56 Riders honor fallen service members 1969 Patton Junior High School graduates reunite LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:four − three = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 79 ° F 81.9 ° 75 ° 62 % 0.6mph 1 % Fri 92 ° Sat 96 ° Sun 91 ° Mon 92 ° Tue 86 °