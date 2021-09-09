Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth Commanding General Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin pays respects to the fallen at the Center of Valor and Remembrance during his visit to Garrison facilities and activities Aug. 31 at the Resiliency Center. The annual Fort Leavenworth Run/Walk for the Fallen to remember service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice is at 8 a.m. Sept. 18 outside the Resiliency Center. Call 684-1830 for more information. U.S. Army photo by Stephanie Mahone
