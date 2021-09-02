Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Pounce CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Pounce By ftleaven - September 2, 2021 280 0 Facebook Twitter Pounce is a 10-week-old male tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Pounce is a 10-week-old male tabby kitten available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Neuter surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in his adoption fee. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Post observes Women’s Equality Day Garrison Commander interviewed on FOX4 TV’s Zip Trip program Girl Scouts make s’mores at registration event LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:1 + 14 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 78.2 ° F 81.6 ° 75.6 ° 63 % 1.7mph 1 % Sun 82 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 88 ° Wed 85 ° Thu 86 °