The Munson Army Health Center will be open with MINIMAL STAFFING from noon through the rest of the day Sept. 3. MAHC and the pharmacy WILL BE CLOSED

Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.



The Munson Army Health Center is now administering ADDITIONAL DOSE COVID VACCINES. This is for moderately to severely immunocompromised patients only. For more information, visit the MAHC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ftlvn or visit https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/immunocompromised-patients.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fvaccines%2Fcovid19%2Fclinical-considerations%2Fimmunocompromised-patients.html.



The Munson Army Health Center PHARMACY LOBBY IS CLOSED. Curbside and drive-through prescription pickup is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.



The Munson Army Health Center is now conducting COVID-19 TESTS FOR BENEFICIARIES in accordance to current CDC guidelines. Guidelines include close

contact of symptomatic COVID patients, military personnel traveling TDY, leisure

travel for military and civilian beneficiaries, college students returning to school or going to camp. No walk-ins. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.



The DELTA VARIANT is expanding, especially where vaccinations rates are low. For

more information, visit www.tricare.mil/COVIDVaccine.



Munson Army Health Center patient advocates have BOOKS ON PREGNANCY CARE AND CHILDBIRTH available. To receive a free copy, visit the MAHC patient advocates on the first floor between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 913-684-6211/6110.



For the LATEST INFORMATION ON COVID-19 VACCINATIONS, call the hotline at 913-684-6099, visit Munson Army Health Center’s Facebook page or the MAHC

website at https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.



Munson Army Health Center is now on INSTAGRAM @munsonarmyhealth.



Munson Army Health Center requires all patrons, even those who are fully vaccinated, to WEAR FACE COVERINGS within all medical and dental facilities.