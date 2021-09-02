Home Community Garrison Commander interviewed on FOX4 TV’s Zip Trip program CommunityNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Garrison Commander interviewed on FOX4 TV’s Zip Trip program By ftleaven - September 2, 2021 343 0 Facebook Twitter FOX4 WDAF-TV News Anchor Mark Alford and Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. discuss Fort Leavenworth’s history and points of interest during the live broadcast of FOX4's Zip Trip travel program Aug. 27 from the Leavenworth Landing Park in Leavenworth. The travel segment highlighted local museums, shopping and dining opportunities as well as historic sites, including Fort Leavenworth’s Buffalo Soldier Monument and Frontier Army Museum. Photo by Jeff Wingo/Fort Leavenworth Public Affairs Office FOX4 WDAF-TV News Anchor Mark Alford and Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. discuss Fort Leavenworth’s history and points of interest during the live broadcast of FOX4’s Zip Trip travel program Aug. 27 from the Leavenworth Landing Park in Leavenworth. The travel segment highlighted local museums, shopping and dining opportunities as well as historic sites, including Fort Leavenworth’s Buffalo Soldier Monument and Frontier Army Museum. Photo by Jeff Wingo/Fort Leavenworth Public Affairs Office RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Post observes Women’s Equality Day Girl Scouts make s’mores at registration event Orienteers navigate post’s history LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:4 + 9 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 81.7 ° F 84.7 ° 79 ° 56 % 1.4mph 0 % Sun 82 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 88 ° Wed 85 ° Thu 86 °