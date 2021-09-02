Home News Around the Force 15th Military Police Brigade mass re-enlistment, NewsAround the ForceCommunityPhotosTop News Stories 15th Military Police Brigade mass re-enlistment, By ftleaven - September 2, 2021 319 0 Facebook Twitter Col. Michael Johnston, 15th Military Police Brigade commander, conducts a mass re-enlistment, delivering the Oath of Enlistment to 11 15th MP brigade soldiers, ranging from specialist to staff sergeant, during the Kansas City Monarch Baseball Club’s “Military Appreciation Night” Aug. 27 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. Johnston threw out the ceremonial first pitch to 15th MP Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Shad,. The tradition is a longstanding baseball ritual in which a guest of honor throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game. Submitted photo by Sgt. Carlos Pagan/15th Military Police Brigade Col. Michael Johnston, 15th Military Police Brigade commander, conducts a mass re-enlistment, delivering the Oath of Enlistment to 11 15th MP brigade soldiers, ranging from specialist to staff sergeant, during the Kansas City Monarch Baseball Club’s “Military Appreciation Night” Aug. 27 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. Johnston threw out the ceremonial first pitch to 15th MP Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Shad,. The tradition is a longstanding baseball ritual in which a guest of honor throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game. Submitted photo by Sgt. Carlos Pagan/15th Military Police Brigade RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Post observes Women’s Equality Day Garrison Commander interviewed on FOX4 TV’s Zip Trip program Girl Scouts make s’mores at registration event LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight − one = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 81.7 ° F 84.7 ° 79 ° 56 % 1.4mph 0 % Sun 82 ° Mon 87 ° Tue 88 ° Wed 85 ° Thu 86 °