Col. Michael Johnston, 15th Military Police Brigade commander, conducts a mass re-enlistment, delivering the Oath of Enlistment to 11 15th MP brigade soldiers, ranging from specialist to staff sergeant, during the Kansas City Monarch Baseball Club’s “Military Appreciation Night” Aug. 27 at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kan. Johnston threw out the ceremonial first pitch to 15th MP Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Justin Shad,. The tradition is a longstanding baseball ritual in which a guest of honor throws a ball to mark the end of pregame festivities and the start of the game. Submitted photo by Sgt. Carlos Pagan/15th Military Police Brigade
