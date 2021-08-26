Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Shady CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Shady By ftleaven - August 26, 2021 93 0 Facebook Twitter Shady is an adult male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. The adoption fee is half off for black cats in August. Shady has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Command and General Staff Officers Course Class 2022 gets underway Army University recognizes faculty accomplishments Commissary offers new online shopping option LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:ten + 13 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth clear sky enter location 79.8 ° F 81.8 ° 77.4 ° 76 % 1.1mph 1 % Sat 92 ° Sun 92 ° Mon 91 ° Tue 91 ° Wed 79 °