Shady is an adult male domestic shorthair cat available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. The adoption fee is half off for black cats in August. Shady has already been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp.

