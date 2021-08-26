THE TRANSITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM HAS SEVERAL CLASSES currently scheduled. TAP has resumed in-person office hours and classes. The next Guide to Fed-eral Employment Class is Aug. 27. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 30 to Sept 3. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Sept. 10. The next Managing Your Education Track Workshop is Oct. 4-5. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Oct. 12-13. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Oct. 14-15. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913- 684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Due to community health concerns the Fort Leavenworth CAREER AND EDUCATION FAIR has been cancelled.

GUARDIAN ANGELS WATCHCARE, LLC is currently hiring child-care providers for Frontier Chapel. Hours are flexible but Sunday and Tuesday mornings are required. Applicants must be 18 or older. For more information or to apply, e-mail Diana Pitts at pitts_diana@yahoo.com or call (913) 306-7324.

The NON-APPROPRIATED FUND CIVILIAN EMPLOYMENT ASSIGNMENT TOOL enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.

FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR ELEMENTARY TEACHERS, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is HIRING INSTRUCTORS. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The KANSASWORKS.COM website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and ex- ploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new VOLUNTEER MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following CONTACTS FOR EMPLOYMENT options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call 800-342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call 913-342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.