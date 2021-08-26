Lisa Sweet | Production Assistant

The Fort Leavenworth Commissary is now taking part in the Defense Commissary Agency-wide eCommerce rollout called Click2Go.

Click2Go gives customers the option to shop online for their groceries, then pick them up from the parking lot once they have been notified that their order has been filled.

Janel Rambo, Fort Leavenworth resident and commissary customer, said she is excited to try the new service.

“As a busy mom of six kids, sometimes getting to the commissary is harder than it seems,” Rambo said. “So, being able to just drive by and get my order will be amazing and will help me on very busy days.”

Lisa Smith, Fort Leavenworth Commissary grocery manager, selects mangos for a Click2Go order Aug. 20 in the store’s produce department. Photo by Lisa Sweet/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Marilyn Dostie, Fort Leavenworth resident and commissary customer, called Click2Go a lifesaver. “Our family has been quarantined due to Covid, and we have used them three times already,” Dostie said. “It was easy to use and pick up is usually the next day. Customer service has been amazing. I truly love it, and we wouldn’t have survived without it. I am very thankful that Click2go is available.”



Instead of calling in orders like with the curbside option offered in spring 2020, Click2Go functions through the central DeCA website. Customers will need to create an online profile to begin shopping.

Store worker Chelsea Edgecombe double checks and bags a Click2Go order Aug. 20 in the Fort Leavenworth Commissary. Photo by Lisa Sweet/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

The shop.commissaries.com website can be accessed on a desktop, tablet or mobile device. Once logged in, customers can choose groceries and products from all of the departments, select a pick-up time and place the order. There are also options to give detailed notes for a personalized experience.

“What is great is you can add notes as you shop, like if you want green bananas instead of yellow,” said Jonathan Akers, commissary customer service.

Akers explained that if something isn’t available, the customer will receive a text to approve a possible substitution.

Store worker Chelsea Edgecombe delivers Fort Leavenworth resident Marilyn Dostie’s Click2Go order in a designated spot Aug. 20 in the Fort Leavenworth Commissary parking lot. Photo by Lisa Sweet/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Orders placed before 11 a.m. are available for same-day pick-up. Orders placed after 11 a.m. or once the available 11 daily slots are full, are scheduled for pickup the following day.

Orders are double-checked for accuracy before being delivered.

“(Another employee) makes sure I’m not missing any items and then bags the items,” said Lisa Smith, Fort Leavenworth Commissary grocery manager. “It provides a second set of eyes.”

Fort Leavenworth resident Marilyn Dostie parks in a designated to pick up her Click2Go order Aug. 20 in the Fort Leavenworth Commissary parking lot. Photo by Lisa Sweet/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

For more information about DECA and Click2Go visit, https://www.facebook.com/YourCommissary. To sign up for Click2Go, visit https://shop.commissaries.com/. Click2Go is currently offered Monday through Friday and does not accept EBT, WIC, coupons or the Star card.