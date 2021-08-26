The Command and General Staff Officers Course Class 2022 kicked off its academic year Aug. 23 with the International Flag Ceremony followed by the Commandant’s Address. Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, commanding general, Combined Arms Center, and commandant of the Command and General Staff College top photo, and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Helton, CAC and CGSC CSM bottom photo, talked to students about goals and expectations and answered student questions. The Commandant’s Address was held in two sessions to maintain COVID protocols. Class 2022 starts the year with 1,103 students. The class includes officers from all U.S. armed services as well as 113 international students from 88 countries and 12 senior civilian employees from federal agencies.



PHOTO BY JIM SHEA /ARMY UNIVERSITY

CGSOC is a rigorous 10-month program of masters-level study that educates mid-career officers to be agile, innovative and adaptive leaders within increasingly complex and uncertain environments. Students in the course may earn the Masters of Military Art and Science degree or the Master of Operational Studies degree from CGSC or earn other graduate degrees through co-operative programs with civilian universities while attending CGSOC. The Command and General Staff College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.