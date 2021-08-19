The POST ACTIVITIES INFORMATION REGISTRATION (PAIR) DAY has been postponed. For more information, call 684- 1830.

The Child and Youth Services BACK TO SCHOOL TEEN FEST has been postponed. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club SUPER SIGN-UP is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Boulevard. For more information, visit the FLSC Facebook page or the official website at https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.

The Command and General Staff College GET ACQUAINTED GOLF SCRAMBLE is at 8 a.m. Aug. 21 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for non-members and $40 for youth 16 and under. Fee includes tee gift, hole prizes and a barbecue. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 651-7176.

The Protestant Women of the Chapel FALL KICK OFF is 9-11 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Frontier Chapel. Watchcare will be provided.

The FALL BOWLING LEAGUE informational meetings for the Tuesday unit organization, Wednesday invitational and Thursday morning ladies leagues are s at 6:30 p.m. Aug 24, 25 and 26. League play begins at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 7, 8 and 9 at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The Combined Arms Center WOMEN’S EQUALITY DAY OBSERVANCE with special guest speaker Maj. Danelle Gamble is noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Marshall Auditorium in the Lewis & Clark Center, 100 Stimson Ave and will be streamed live at https://Facebook.com\USACAC. For more information or to RSVP, email SFC Rojas at usarmy.leavenworth.CAC.mbx.eo@mail.mil.

The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM CIRCLE OF SUPPORT meets from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation HISTORICAL LANDMARK ORIENTEER MEET is 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The Fort Leavenworth GIRL SCOUT REGISTRATION EVENT is 7-8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Camp Conestoga. The event is for all ages and scouts will make a s’more. To sign up for scouting online, visit gsksmo.org/fun. For more information, call (816) 769-3071 or email rleger@gsksmo.org.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FUN SHOOT is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m.

Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.

The next EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM RECREATIONAL BOWLING events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.

The FALL YOUTH BOWLING LEAGUE informational meeting is at 10 a.m. Sept. 11. League Play be- gins at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 18 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more in- formation or to register, call (913) 651-2195.

The EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY MEMBER PROGRAM LEGO CLUB is 9-10:30 a.m. for preschool age children and 3:30-4:30 p.m. for school age children Sept. 14 at 600 Thomas Ave. Registration is required. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation LADIES’ INVITATIONAL is 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $40 for members and $60 for non-members. Fee includes tournament, greens, cart, range, food, beverages and flight prizes. For more information or to sign up, call 651-7176.

Leavenworth High School’s Army Junior ROTC FIRST IN THE NATION, PIONEER RAIDER CHALLENGE is Sept. 18 at LHS. For more information and to volunteer, e-mail retired 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill at wayne.cogdill@lvpioneers.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club FALL KIDS’ FISHING DERBY is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call 913-240-5503.

HANCOCK POOL IS CLOSED Monday through Friday because of staffing shortage. The Harney Sports Complex indoor pool is closed on weekends.

The HARROLD YOUTH CENTER basketball court, art room, cooking activities and STEM activities are currently open from 1-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Youth must be registered with CYS to attend.