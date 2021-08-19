Angie Silva gathers information about the Fort Leavenworth Homeschool Co-op that meets on school Thursdays at the Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Irina Connell
Families sign up for classes at the Homeschool Meet and Greet held on Saturday, August 14, at the Frontier Chapel, Fort Leavenworth. Various organizations came out to support the local homeschool community and offer educational and recreational opportunities. Photo by Irina Connell

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

17 − four =