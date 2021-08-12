Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities residents should take note of the residential parking restrictions and regulations on Fort Leavenworth.



Recreational vehicles, boat trailers, trailers and commercial trucks with exposed storage racks, more than four wheels or exceeding a Gross Combination Weight Rating of 12,000 pounds cannot be parked in the housing areas for extended periods.



Recreational vehicle storage space can be leased on post at Trails West Golf Course, 306 Cody Road. For more information, call 913-651-7176.



RVs and trailers can be parked at a housing unit for up to three days for cleaning, loading or unloading. Residents who require longer parking must notify and receive written permission from the FLFHC Management Office.



For more information about parking regulations, see the Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook, Section 7.18 or call the FLFHC office at 913-682-6300 or visit 220 Hancock Ave.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center collects donations curbside the second Saturday of each month. Place items for donation curbside before 10 a.m. for collection between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The mission will issue a tax voucher for accepted donations. The next mission pick-up is rescheduled for Aug. 14.



The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items, but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation.



Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.

For more information, call the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.



Active Building

Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ resident portal. This portal is a simple way for residents to stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests.



To sign up, visit https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click “New User” and “Get Started Now.”



There can only be one Active Building account per address, however, multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.



Active Building should only be used to submit routine work orders, such as drywall damage, broken tiles, torn carpet or a malfunctioning garbage disposal.



Always speak to a live person in the Maintenance Department at 913-651-3838 for urgent or emergency work orders.



For more information, call the Community Management Office 913-682-6300.



Utilities tip

Replace furnace filters monthly. Doing so will reduce the amount of dust and particles in the air and improve the efficiency of the unit.



