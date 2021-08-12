?The Homeschool Meet and Greet is 10-11:30 a.m. Aug 14 at Frontier Chapel, 625 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-674-0447.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign Up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Boulevard. For more information, visit the FLSC Facebook page or the official website at https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.

The next Post Activities Information Registration (PAIR) Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Harney Sports Complex. The event is free. For more information, call 684-1830.

The Protestant Women of the Chapel fall kick off is 9-11 a.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Frontier Chapel. Watchcare will be provided.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Circle of Support meets from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The Child and Youth Services Back to School Teen Fest is 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Harrold Youth Center. The event is open to all teens in sixth through 12th grade. Event includes food, games, face painting, music, inflatables, games and prizes and an obstacle course. For more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation historical landmark orienteer meet is 8-9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in the south parking lot by Gruber Fitness Center. There will be a family-friendly introductory course and an advanced course. Cost is $15 per racer or $35 per family and includes orienteer maps, passports, finisher awards and post-race refreshments. Same-day registration is 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call (913) 683-5634, e-mail ftlvadventure@gmail.com or visit www.ftlvadventure.com.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fun Shoot is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program recreational bowling events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.

Leavenworth High School’s Army Junior ROTC First in the Nation, Pioneer Raider Challenge is Sept. 18 at LHS. For more information and to volunteer, e-mail retired 1st Sgt. Wayne Cogdill at wayne.cogdill@lvpioneers.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fall Kids’ Fishing Derby is 9-11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Smith Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Age groups are 4 and under, 5-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Cost is free for Rod and Gun Club members and $3 for non-members. Awards will be given in each age group. Worms will be sold for $1 per cup. For more information, call 913-240-5503.

Hancock Pool?is closed Monday through Friday because of staffing shortage. The Harney Sports Complex indoor pool is closed on weekends.

The Harrold Youth Center basketball court, art room, cooking activities and STEM activities are currently open from 1-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Youth must be registered with CYS to attend.

The Combined Arms Research Library is now open for full services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for luncheon vendors. For more information or to register, visit https://www.fort-leavenworthspousesclub.org/vendors/ or e-mail vendorflsc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/cubscoutpack1ftleavenworthz. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-female Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk and talk is 9-10 a.m. every Friday. To register, call 913-684-2800.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

The Frontier Army Museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Off-post visitors must obtain a visitor pass at the Visitor Control Center.