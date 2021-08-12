Home Community Leavenworth welcomes IMSD students CommunityNewsPhotosTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Leavenworth welcomes IMSD students By ftleaven - August 12, 2021 217 0 Facebook Twitter Leavenworth City Commissioner Mark Preisinger speaks to international Command and General Staff Officer Course students Aug. 10 at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth. The students received honorary citizenship to Leavenworth for the day and listened to leadership from local governments and schools. The traditional International Flag Ceremony, signifying the official start for the 2021-22 CGSOC class, is Aug. 23. Photo by Melissa Bower/City of Leavenworth Public Information Leavenworth City Commissioner Mark Preisinger speaks to international Command and General Staff Officer Course students Aug. 10 at the Riverfront Community Center in Leavenworth. The students received honorary citizenship to Leavenworth for the day and listened to leadership from local governments and schools. The traditional International Flag Ceremony, signifying the official start for the 2021-22 CGSOC class, is Aug. 23. Photo by Melissa Bower/City of Leavenworth Public Information RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garrison discusses summer surge Post updates to HPCON-Bravo New USD 207 teachers learn about district, roles LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:9 − three = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth few clouds enter location 73.7 ° F 76.8 ° 71 ° 82 % 0.3mph 15 % Sun 86 ° Mon 88 ° Tue 92 ° Wed 86 ° Thu 71 °