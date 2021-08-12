Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The latest on COVID-19, housing, transportation, school services and more were topics addressed during the quarterly Fort Leavenworth Garrison Community Update Aug. 4 live on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.

School Liaison Officer Amanda Buckingham briefs on upcoming Child and Youth Services offerings, including Teen Fest from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Harrold Youth Center, and some child care fee and income category changes during the Fort Leavenworth Community Update Aug. 4, broadcast live on the Garrison’s Facebook page from the Unified School District 207 Central Office. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Our purpose here tonight is to provide you and your family information about the Fort Leavenworth community,” said Col. John Misenheimer Jr., Garrison commander. “Ultimately, our goal is to be transparent, is to be proactive, relevant and helpful to you as we strive to sustain and improve your quality of life, the infrastructure here on post, and services and operations.



“Furthermore, we want your feedback, good or bad, and we truly care about you, and we want to know your concerns and about the challenges you are experiencing,” he said.



COVID-19 Update

According to Don Black, Fort Leavenworth emergency manager, the number of COVID-19 cases in Leavenworth County has risen, adding that the rise is not just caused by the Delta variant but unvaccinated people.

“Mask up whenever you can, maintain that six-foot distance and do everything you can to try to bring these numbers back down,” Black said.



Col. Garrick Cramer, Munson Army Health Center commander, said that although COVID-19 cases are on the rise, they have been less severe in vaccinated people. See the Combined Arms Center Town Hall article for more on this topic.



Because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, the MAHC Pharmacy will only provide curbside and drive-through services. The drive-through pharmacy is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To activate a prescription, call 684-6059 or text “get in line” to 1-833-851-1505 to the Q-Anywhere system.

Housing and Transportation

To complete in-processing for housing, several documents are required, said Joe Gandara, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities community director. Required documents include a signed lease and pet vaccination records.



Gandara said new families received the community handbook in their in-processing packet, which describes the different types of work orders, community policies and more.

“It’s important that you understand the handbook,” Gandara said. “This is essentially the guidelines for the community.”

Gandara said there are still move-in-ready homes available. For more information, call 913-682-6300.



Deb Palmer, Logistics Readiness Center director, briefed viewers on transportation of household goods.



For inbound families, Palmer said delivery of household goods is approximately four to five weeks from the requested delivery date for deliveries that have to go into storage because of lack of trucks, drivers and laborers.



“Please understand that this changes all the time based on how many shipments are there, shipments that are in front of you, various things,” Palmer said. “It is in your best interest, if you call to accept delivery that you do everything you can to take delivery on that date offered.”



While the Transportation Office cannot help the delays in shipments, it can help families track down shipments and file an inconvenience claim, Palmer said.



To close out personally procured moves, Palmer said the family must make copies of the paperwork and receipts and bring them to the Transportation Office.



For outbound families, it takes approximately three weeks for a transportation service provider to accept CONUS shipments and four weeks to accept OCONUS shipments.

“Please build this into your planning,” Palmer said.



For more information, call 913-684-5656.



Schools

School begins Aug. 17 for Unified School District 207 schools.



For families needing to enroll or complete enrollment, the most important document is the proof of residency form, said Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools.



For more information on enrollment, visit usd207.org and click the “enrollment” tab.



For the 2021-22 schoolyear, COVID-19 precautions include face coverings for all staff, faculty, students and visitors in all district schools and buildings regardless of vaccination status. Only children under 2 years old and those who qualify for medical exemption are exempt from the mask mandate.



Regular cleaning, frequent hand-washing and maintaining three-foot social distancing will also be practiced.



For more information, visit usd207.org.



Amanda Buckingham, school liaison officer, briefed viewers about schooling for families off-post including Leavenworth High School for grades 10-12.



For more information, call 913-684-1655.



Buckingham said that on Sept. 2, the Army will implement the 2021-2022 Child and Youth Services Fee Policy, which includes an increase in income categories and fees. The notification letter is available on the Ft. Leavenworth Child and Youth Services Facebook page.

For more information, call Parent Central Services at 913-684-5138.



Lt. Col. Pattric Patterson, U.S. Student Detachment commander, addressed Command and General Staff College students.



He spoke about CGSC-specific town halls, COVID-19 testing and vaccination requirements and more.



Gate Hours

Grant Gate is open for 24/7 access.



Sherman Gate is open from 6:30-8:30 a.m. for inbound traffic and 3:30-5:30 p.m. for outbound traffic.

Hancock Gate is currently closed.



Emergency Services

Lt. Col. Adam Cronkhite, Emergency Services director, spoke about speeding, rules for bicyclists and more.



Child care

Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones briefed viewers on child care. All child care facilities are currently at capacity, he said.



For more information, e-mail Carole Hoffman, CYS coordinator, at carole.a.hoffman.naf@mail.mil.



PAIR Day

The next Post Activities Information Registration (PAIR) Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Harney Sports Complex. For more information, call 913-684-1830.



“We truly care, we want this to be the best experience and be the best hometown for each and every family that’s here, whether you’re off post or on post, whether you’re a visitor,” Misenheimer said. “We want you to enjoy coming in and feel secure, feel safe.”

Fort Leavenworth Garrison regularly posts updates on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in addition to the quarterly community updates.



“We are really trying to get out there and stay transparent so that you’ve got the information that you need for your family and for what you have going on,” Misenheimer said.



For the full community update, visit the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.



The next update is at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.