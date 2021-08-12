The Transition Assistance Program has several classes scheduled for August. TAP?has resumed in-person office hours and classes. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 13. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Aug. 25-26. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Aug. 27. TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Lamp is looking for its next chief reporter. Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, resume and a link to relevant writing samples to Mark Rountree at mrountree@leavenworthtimes.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The fair is open to all active-duty, Reserve Guard, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of Defense civilians. For more information, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

Guardian Angels Watchcare, LLC is currently hiring childcare providers for Frontier Chapel. Hours are flexible but Sunday and Tuesday mornings are required. Applicants must be 18 or older. For more information or to apply, e-mail Diana Pitts at pitts_diana@yahoo.com or call (913) 306-7324.

The Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Employment Assignment Tool enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is accepting applications for elementary teachers, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring instructors. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The kansasworks.com website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call 800-342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call 913-342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.