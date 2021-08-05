The Exceptional Family Member Program Chalk the Park Meet and Greet is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the barrier-free playground behind the Post Theater. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Youth Sponsorship Dashboard Tour is 3-5 p.m. and Party and Barbecue is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Harrold Youth Center. The event is open to students in sixth through 12th grade. To register or for more information, call 684-5118.

The Fort Leavenworth Officers’ Christian Fellowship Come and See event is 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at the Frontier Chapel, 610 Thomas Ave.

The next Fort Leavenworth Rod and Gun Club Fun Shoot is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Brunner Range. Registration is 9-10:30 a.m. Cost is $30 and includes 50 targets, lunch and a door prize. For more information, call 684-2035

The next Exceptional Family Member Program recreational bowling events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fall Intramural Golf League starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $30 per two-person team and includes nine holes, eight weeks of regular season play and playoffs. For more information or to sign-up, call 913-651-7178.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp is Aug. 9-12 camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next session is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10-12 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by 5 p.m. the Friday before the start of the course.

The Harrold Youth Center Worlds of Fun and Oceans and Fun Trip is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 12. Cost is $45 per person and includes a sack lunch and transportation and tickets. Registration ends Aug. 10. Children must be registered with Parent Central to attend. To register or for more information, call 684-5118.

The Homeschool Meet & Greet is 10-11:30 a.m. Aug 14 at Frontier Chapel, 625 Thomas Ave. For more information, call 913-674-0447.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign-Up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Boulevard. For more information, visit the FLSC Facebook page or the official website at https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.

The next Post Activities Information Registration (PAIR) Day is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Harney Sports Complex. Cost is free. For more information, call 684-1830.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Circle of Support meets from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The Child and Youth Services Back to School Teen Fest is 6-9 p.m. Aug. 27 at Harrold Youth Center. The event is open to all teens in sixth through 12th grade. Event includes food, games, face painting, music, inflatables, games and prizes and an obstacle course. For more information, call 684-5118.

Hancock Pool is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $3 per person with no time limit. Guests are allowed with a sponsor who is 18 or older with proper ID. Service members in the rank of E4 and below and their immediate family members get in free. Pool capacity is 240 patrons. For more information, call 684-1703.

The Harrold Youth Center basketball court, art room, cooking activities and STEM activities are currently open from 1-6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 1-9 p.m. Fridays and 2-8 p.m. Saturdays. Youth must be registered with CYS to attend.

The Combined Arms Research Library is now open for full services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for luncheon vendors. For more information or to register, visit https://www.fort-leavenworthspousesclub.org/vendors/ or e-mail vendorflsc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/cubscoutpack1ftleavenworth. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-female Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk and talk is 9-10 a.m. every Friday. To register, call 913-684-2800.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

The Frontier Army Museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Off-post visitors must obtain a visitor pass at the Visitor Control Center.