Fort Leavenworth's Medical Department Activity Color Guard presents the colors during the singing of the national anthem at the 2021 Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers celebration, hosted by the Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers, Alexander/Madison Chapter, July 28 in Kansas City, Mo. The event commemorated the 155th anniversary of the Congressional act allowing African-American men to serve in the U.S. Army during peacetime and honored the founding of the 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association. U.S Army photo by Maj. Chase Spears Retired Col. Dwayne Wagner, right, keynote speaker for the 2021 Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers celebration and assistant professor in the Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations, Command and General Staff College, returns a salute from John Bruce, president of the 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association, Kansas City Buffalo Soldiers, Alexander/ Madison Chapter, July 28 during the event in Kansas City, Mo. The event commemorated the 155th anniversary of the Congressional act allowing African-American men to serve in the U.S. Army during peacetime. U.S Army photo by Maj. Chase Spears