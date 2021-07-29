Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 leaders welcomed new Scouts and their families into the program with a Rain Gutter Regatta registration event July 24 outside Pioneer Chapel.

Nine-year-old Arrow of Light Scout Aiden Dillenback cuts a piece of tape while constructing a boat for the Rain Gutter Regatta registration event July 24 outside Pioneer Chapel. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



During the sign-up event, Scouts built miniature boats out of a piece of pool noodle, paper and decorated flags that they raced down a rain gutter by blowing air at the boat through a straw.



“It’s something simple, something fun for the kids to come out and get to feel a little bit more a part of the community (as we welcome new families),” said Pack 1 Cubmaster Maj. Jerry Drew, Command and General Staff College Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations instructor. “For Fort Leavenworth, especially, there is such a huge turnover in population that we try to bring in as many of the newcomers as we can for several of these events leading up to the Scouting year when school starts.



“COVID was tough. I think the pack lost (nearly) 30 percent of its Scouts because we couldn’t have in-person meetings,” he said. “(This year), we want to rebuild some of that strength in the pack that we lost with COVID because we all believe in the program.”

While there were newcomers to the Fort Leavenworth program, there were also a lot of returning families like Capt. Mark Gorgoglione, Operations Group Bravo, Mission Command Training Program, and his daughters 7-year-old Ella and 9-year-old Mia.

Nine-year-old Arrow of Light Scout Aiden Dillenback inspects his completed boat before racing it in a water-filled rain gutter during the Rain Gutter Regatta registration event July 24 outside Pioneer Chapel.



“They really enjoy (Cub Scouts). They’re in Girl Scouts, too, but (Cub Scouts) is a little bit of a different flavor,” Gorgoglione said. “(Cub Scouts) has more camping, archery and shooting sports that they don’t do in Girl Scouts, and they seem to really enjoy both.



“It’s neat here because they belong to their own girl troop. They don’t go to school on post, so it’s nice for them to meet some kids in the neighborhood,” he said. “(I want them to gain) independence, and the ability to make friends. They’re a little bit reserved so I want them to come out of their shells a little bit in not a classroom-type setting.”

Lee Dillenback, mother of 9-year-old Aiden, said being part of the Fort Leavenworth troop last year helped her son immensely, but is even more excited now that the year will be conducted more normally.

Eleven-year-old Jerry Drew blows into his boat's sail while racing it in a rain gutter filled with water during the Rain Gutter Regatta registration event July 24 outside Pioneer Chapel.



“We came to (Fort Leavenworth) two years ago. We were permanent party, and we lived in Platte City, so he was in that troop, but he was finding it not relatable to him because they weren’t military brats, so we switched over to Fort Leavenworth’s Cub Scouts last year, and he loved it,” Dillenback said. “Despite being during COVID, he was able to really relate to the kids, and he really wanted to join this year, too.



“He likes camping, and he likes building things, too, so hopefully there’s a lot more of that,” she said.



Dillenback said she was impressed by the registration event, too.



“It’s great and a great opportunity, especially since everyone is coming in right now,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids that are returning to mentor kids and for kids that have really no friends at this point to meet some kids and to have a good time.”

Nine-year-old Wren Gersema uses a straw and lung power to propel her boat along a water-filled rain gutter during the Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 Rain Gutter Regatta registration event July 24 outside Pioneer Chapel.



The next registration event is Water Follies Aug. 14 at Camp Conestoga.



For more information, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com.



Pack 1 is also looking for more parent volunteers. For more information, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com.