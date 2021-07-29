Volunteers are needed for Vacation Bible School, which will be Aug. 3-5. The final volunteer training session is 3-5 p.m. today at Frontier Chapel. For more information, call 913-684-8986 or e-mail carltilleryjr@comcast.net.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Circle of Support meets 10-11 a.m. July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The next Family Advocacy Program Summer Safety Splash is from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at Hancock Pool. The event is free for the first 100 participants who register by Aug. 2. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2813/2800.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Chalk the Park Meet and Greet is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the barrier-free playground behind the Post Theater. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program recreational bowling events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fall Intramural Golf League starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $30 per two-person team and includes nine holes, eight weeks of regular season play and playoffs. For more information or to sign-up, call 913-651-7178.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for luncheon vendors. For more information or to register, visit https://www.fort-leavenworthspousesclub.org/vendors/ or e-mail vendorflsc@gmail.com.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign-Up is Aug. 19. For more information, visit the FLSC Facebook page or the official website at https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next session is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10-12 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by 5 p.m. the Friday before the start of the course.

The Combined Arms Research Library is now open for full services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Frontier Army Museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Off-post visitors must obtain a visitor pass at the Visitor Control Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/cubscoutpack1ftleavenworth. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-female Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

Hancock Pool is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $3 per person with no time limit. Guests are allowed with a sponsor who is 18 or older with proper ID. Pool capacity is 240 patrons.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk and talk is 9-10 a.m. every Friday. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 8. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The Aug. 9-12 camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services fall sports enrollment continues through Aug. 3. Children must have a sports physical. Soccer for children ages 5-12 begins Sept. 13 and 14 through Oct. 27 and 28; cost is $45. Start Smart Soccer for children ages 3-4 begins Sept. 21 and 23 through Oct 19 and 21; cost is $25 or $35 with optional starter kit. Flag Football for children ages 8-12 or 3rd through 6th grade is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $45. Start Smart Flag Football for children ages 3-4 begins Sept. 20 and 22 through Oct. 20 and 25; cost is $25 or $36 with an optional Start Smart kit. Cheerleading for children ages 5-12. is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $55. Running Club for children in 3rd through 8th grades is Sept. 14 through Oct. 30; cost is $45. For more information, call 913-684-7525/7526.