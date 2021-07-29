The Transition Assistance Program has several classes scheduled for July and August. TAP has resumed in-person office hours and classes. The next mandatory Transition Assistance Workshop is 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 9-13. The Managing Your Education Workshop is Aug. 3-4. The next Small Business Administration Boots to Business Workshop is Aug. 5-6. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is Aug. 25-26. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is Aug. 27. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Career and Education Fair is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Frontier Conference Center, 350 Biddle Blvd. The fair is open to all active-duty, Reserve Guard, retirees, veterans, family members and Department of Defense civilians. For more information, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Employment Assignment Tool enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is accepting applications for elementary teachers, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring instructors. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The kansasworks.com website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.