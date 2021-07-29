Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

During the monthly Unified School District 207 board meeting July 26 at the district office, board members approved the COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-2022 schoolyear as recommended by Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools.



Face coverings are required for all staff, faculty and students inside district buildings unless they meet one of the following requirements: he or she is 2 years old or younger, he or she provides proof of a medical reason exempting him or her from wearing a face covering, or he or she provides voluntary proof of vaccination to the school nurse for students who are 12 and older and to Human Resources for staff and faculty.



All parents, guests and visitors to district buildings are required to wear a face covering.

All passengers and drivers of district buses and vans are required to wear a face covering.



Along with the face covering guidelines, students will be required to maintain at least three feet of physical distance in the classroom, regular washing and sanitizing of hands will be encouraged, and there will be regular cleaning of communal areas.

The district will follow Munson Army Health Center guidelines when it comes to monitoring symptoms, testing and quarantine requirements in the event of a positive test.



“This policy aligns with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and post requirements,” Mispagel said. “We want to avoid having to quarantine a whole class or a whole grade level.”



Extracurricular restriction requirements will be decided at a later board meeting, Mispagel said.



Policies may adjust if new recommendations and guidelines are announced by Fort Leavenworth leaders, the CDC or the Department of Defense.



Enrollment

On-site enrollment for the 2021-2022 schoolyear continues today for students with the last name M-Z from 8:30 am. to 3 p.m. at the student’s respective school.

Online enrollment is also open for new and returning students on the district website at usd207.org under the enrollment tab.



Enrollment numbers for the schoolyear will be announced at the August regular board meeting.



STREAM Camp

During the meeting, SuAnn Grant, deputy superintendent, shared a summary of the summer STREAM Camp conducted July 20-22 at MacArthur Elementary School, the first summer camp at USD 207 in more than a decade.



“I smile because it was just so great to have kids in the building,” Grant said. “They enjoyed it, and I hope I can speak for all the adults that were there when I say we enjoyed it, too.”

See the full article here.



Consent assignments

The board approved the consent assignments for the year covering working members, school issues, truancy issues, financial issues, legal issues and Freedom of Information Act issues. It is a yearly requirement of all Kansas school boards.



All board meetings are open to the public. For an overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://go.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsf/Public.



The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the district office.

