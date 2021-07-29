Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Col. Bryan Babich assumed command of the Mission Command Training Program in a ceremony July 23 at Frontier Chapel.



“The (MCTP) is an incredibly unique organization. As the Army’s only deployable (combat training center), MCTP provides collective training opportunities and leadership experiences for corps and division commanders and staffs to plan, prepare, fight and win during large-scale combat operations,” said Brig. Gen. Charles Lombardo, deputy commanding general of Combined Arms Center – Training. “The strength of MCTP lies in the professional soldiers, (Department of the Army) civilians, contractors and their families who train together, learn together and win together.



“Leader development is at the core of everything MCTP does, and the crucible of a warfighter exercise remains the best leader development tool our nation has to offer,” he said. “MCTP is also at the forefront of our efforts to drive change across the Army.”



Babich commissioned into the Army as a field artillery lieutenant in 1997.



His previous duty assignments include 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, at Fort Bliss, Texas; and XVIII Airborne Corps Artillery; 1st Battalion, 321st Airborne Field Artillery Regiment; 1st Battalion, 377th Field Artillery Regiment; and 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C.



Following his graduation from the College of Naval Command and Staff in 2011, he assumed command of 1st Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, at Fort Bragg, which included a deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. Following command, he served as the deputy chief of the Commander’s Initiative Group for U.S. Forces Korea.



After graduating from the Army War College in 2018, he was assigned as the rear chief of staff for 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and most recently served as the commander of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Artillery.



Babich’s assumption of command of MCTP follows the departure of former MCTP Commander Col. Shane Morgan who was reassigned as the deputy commander of 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg in May.



“When it came time for Army senior leaders to select the next commander of (MCTP), they knew they needed to find a leader who truly understands the complexities of the multi-domain fight. Colonel Bryan Babich is that leader,” Lombardo said.



“A field artilleryman by trade, Colonel Babich has fought the multi-domain fight in several warfighters already and is intimately familiar with the MCTP exercise program. He knows that divisions fight with fires and will bring his wealth of knowledge and expertise to train our Army’s leaders to fight and win,” he said. “We all know he is the right soldier at the right time to rise to the challenge of leading this incredible organization and will truly excel.”



Babich said it means a lot to him to assume command of MCTP.



“As we move forward, we acknowledge, as professionals, we must always endeavor to evolve to meet present and future challenges in conflict. I believe we can distill this down to three lines of effort — our people, our customer, our product,” Babich said. “Our people — officers, NCOs, DA civilians and contractors — are our most precious resource. The civilian team members provide continuity, our senior mentors provide the experience and mentorship forged from years of leading our Army in peacetime and war, and our officers and NCOs represent where we are now and a future generation of senior leaders.

“Our customer — the training audience, division and corps staffs made up of the very individuals that will be expected to fight and win in future conflict. Make no mistake, the experiences and lessons learned by a major or sergeant first class in a (warfighter exercise) today can mean the difference in lives lost and victory or defeat tomorrow,” he said. “Our product is the battlefield environment we create and how it stimulates the training audience to learn how to fight and win, to synchronize warfighting functions and to innovate to combat current and future threats. MCTP is the only training organization that touches every corps and division in our Army. We must always strive to provide a product that challenges the force and reinforces the right lessons.



“My pledge to you is the best advice I’ve ever received from my father, a 30-year Army career Vietnam veteran — to take care of my little piece of the Army and have fun.”