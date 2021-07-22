Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Searching for keys in a bucket of oatmeal to find the one that opened a padlock and eating sardines and oysters for a chance to earn a gift card were some of the challenges for teens and tweens at Harrold Youth Center July 12 during one of the daily activities as part of the Teen Summer Adventure Camp.

Thirteen-year-old Micah Austin tries to consume most of the babyfood being fed to him by blindfolded 12-year-old Aidan Nuce during a race with other participants July 12 during Teen Summer Adventure Camp at Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Every week, a new calendar comes out that is chock-full of activities like kickball and archery, and field trips to the movies or Hancock Pool for swimming.

Thirteen-year-old Hudson Miller feeds babyfood to his teammate 12-year-old Zarden Denson while racing to accurately feed and consume the most the quickest during Teen Summer Adventure Camp participants July 12 at Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It usually takes about a week to plan (activities like this),” said Cheryl Bunch, Child and Youth Services lead of the July 12 activities. “It takes resources, the internet and a lot of research.”



Bunch said it’s worth it to see the youth smiling and laughing.



“It’s awesome,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Zarden Denson and 13-year-old Khalil Smith race to eat a plateful of unappetizing foods, ranging from sardines to a hot pepper, during the “Fear Factor” event of Teen Summer Adventure Camp July 12 at Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Caleb Verrett, 14, said the July 12 activities were the best of the entire summer so far.

“The fact that we had to step out of our comfort zone, it was like, ‘Wow, I don’t really do this in other places,’” Verrett said. “The only other things we’ve done that’s close to this is dissecting a frog, and that’s why I’m so interested in biology now.”



Of all the activities of the day, Verrett said having to thaw out frozen shorts by hitting them against concrete and being the first to put them on was his favorite.

Fourteen-year-old Caleb Verrett jumps and smiles as he realizes he has won the frozen shorts race as fellow Teen Summer Adventure Camp participants, including 12-year-old Maraya Miller, still scramble to try to fit into the fresh-from-the-freezer attire July 12 at Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“It involved me using my strength and how fast I can put on clothes because I can put on clothes fast. I’m always rushed,” Verrett said. “This is the (most fun) group of kids I’ve ever known. Everybody here, we all have a different vibe. We all like different things, which makes it all unique in some ways. We’re all just funny people.”



Micah Austin, 13, said he had fun with the challenges, but has enjoyed kickball the most so far.



“It was with slip and slides, so we were able to play in the water while (playing), which made it even more fun,” Austin said. “It was very hot that day.”

Thirteen-year-old Hudson Miller tries to fit a key he found buried in an oatmeal concoction into a lock during a Teen Summer Adventure Camp activity July 12 at Harrold Youth Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



The HYC summer activities are open to youth in sixth through 12th grade who are registered with CYS.



For more information, call 684-5118.