Soldiers and Department of the Army civilians are invited to participate in “Your Voice Matters” listening sessions July 27 and 28. Soldiers and civilians have the opportunity to participate in a listening session to discuss the potential effects of diversity, equity and inclusion as well as climate, command leadership trust, gender, ethnicity, race, and racial tension on the Army and its soldiers and civilians. Interested soldiers and civilians should request to participate through their supervisor. Virtual sessions will be conducted on MS?Teams. In-person sessions will be at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 27; and at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. July 28 in DePuy Auditorium

The Friends of the Frontier Army Museum has openings for its 2021-2022 board. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.ffam.us/volunteer.

The 8:30 a.m. Traditional Protestant Service adult choir practice is 7 p.m. every Thursday in the Frontier Chapel sanctuary. No audition is necessary. For more information, e-mail jdkd66@gmail.com.

Registration for Protestant Women of the Chapel is currently open. To register, visit https://forms.gle/vZ4ATWkyRmVQQshG8. Bible studies begin in August.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with consignments accepted until 12:30 p.m. For information, call 913-651-6768.

The USDB?Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Fresh produce is available on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is Aug. 9-10. The next Military Sports Bike Rider Course is July 31. The next Experienced Rider Course is Aug. 3. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/ safety.

The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) Office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 913-684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/. ID cards must be within 30 days of expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite /military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only. Hancock Gate is open 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for in-bound traffic only.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

The Digital Garrison app is now available to download from the Google Play and Apple App Store. This free mobile app, created with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service, provides information about services, news and contacts for most Army installations, including Fort Leavenworth. The current Fort Leavenworth app is still available until the new app is fully customized.