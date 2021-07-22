Cub Scout Pack 1’s Rain Gutter Regatta registration event is 10 a.m. to noon July 24 in the Pioneer Chapel parking lot, 500 Pope Ave. Families are welcome. For more information, e-mail Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com.

The next Family Advocacy Program Self-Defense for Women class is at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at Patch Community Center. The class is free for women age 16 and older. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2813/2800.

The next Family Advocacy Program Summer Safety Splash is from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 4 at Hancock Pool. The event is free for the first 100 participants who register by Aug. 2. For more information or to sign up, call 684-2813/2800.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club Super Sign-Up is Aug. 19. For more information, visit the FLSC Facebook page or the official website at https://www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org/.

Volunteers are needed for Vacation Bible School, which will be Aug. 3-5. Volunteer training sessions are offered from 3-5 p.m. July 22 and 29 at Frontier Chapel. Teen training is from 3-5 p.m. July 26. For more information, call 913-684-8986 or e-mail carltilleryjr@comcast.net.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Circle of Support meets 10-11 a.m. July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Chalk the Park Meet and Greet is 9:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at the barrier-free playground behind the Post Theater. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program recreational bowling events are 2:30-4:30 p.m. Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 2, Nov. 6 and Dec. 4 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. The event is free. For more information, call 684-2871.

The Fall Intramural Golf League starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $30 per two-person team and includes nine holes, eight weeks of regular season play and playoffs. For more information or to sign-up, call 913-651-7178.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for luncheon vendors. For more information or to register, visit https://www.fort-leavenworthspousesclub.org/vendors/ or e-mail

vendorflsc@gmail.com.

Enrollment is open for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course for youth ages 12-18 who are currently registered with CYS. The next session is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 10-12 at Harrold Youth Center. The course is free. For more information or to register, call 913-683-5138/4956. Enrollment is due by 5 p.m. the Friday before the start of the course.

The Combined Arms Research Library is now open for full services. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Frontier Army Museum is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Off-post visitors must obtain a visitor pass at the Visitor Control Center.

The Fort Leavenworth Cub Scout Pack 1 and Scouts BSA troops are registering new Scouts. Cub Scout Pack 1 for girls and boys in kindergarten through fifth-grade meets Monday nights. To register, e-mail pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/cubscoutpack1ftleavenworth. Scouts BSA Troop 66, Troop 366 and Troop 166 (female troop) meet at 7 p.m. Mondays. For more information, e-mail Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, or all-female Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail.com.

Hancock Pool is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $3 per person with no time limit. Guests are allowed with a sponsor who is 18 or older with proper ID. Pool capacity is 240 patrons.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk and talk is 10-11 a.m. every Friday. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 8. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The Aug. 9-12 camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services fall sports enrollment continues through Aug. 3. Children must have a sports physical. Soccer for children ages 5-12 begins Sept. 13 and 14 through Oct. 27 and 28; cost is $45. Start Smart Soccer for children ages 3-4 begins Sept. 21 and 23 through Oct 19 and 21; cost is $25 or $35 with optional starter kit. Flag Football for children ages 8-12 or 3rd through 6th grade is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $45. Start Smart Flag Football for children ages 3-4 begins Sept. 20 and 22 through Oct. 20 and 25; cost is $25 or $36 with an optional Start Smart kit. Cheerleading for children ages 5-12. is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $55. Running Club for children in 3rd through 8th grades is Sept. 14 through Oct. 30; cost is $45. For more information, call 913-684-7525/7526.