Home Community Pets of the Week, Adopt a Black Cat CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pets of the Week, Adopt a Black Cat By ftleaven - July 22, 2021 243 0 Facebook Twitter Smith, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, and several other black cats are available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Smith and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photos by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Smith, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Smith and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Gable, a male 2-month-old domestic shorthair kitten, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Darwin, an adult domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Wesson, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. Wesson and her sister Smith have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Shadow, an adult domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Jade, a senior domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Garrison responds as summer surge continues Fallen branch threatens museum collections Youth take on wacky challenges at HYC LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:3 + sixteen = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth scattered clouds enter location 74.8 ° F 77.6 ° 71 ° 89 % 1.8mph 38 % Mon 88 ° Tue 93 ° Wed 96 ° Thu 99 ° Fri 92 °