Smith, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, and several other black cats are available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Smith and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photos by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Smith, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Smith and her sister Wesson have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Gable, a male 2-month-old domestic shorthair kitten, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Darwin, an adult domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Wesson, an adult female domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. Wesson and her sister Smith have already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. The adoption fee is half off for black cats during July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information.
Shadow, an adult domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
Jade, a senior domestic shorthair cat, is one of several black cats available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. The adoption fee for black cats is half off through July. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

