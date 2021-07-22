Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Summer in Kansas is hot and humid — don’t forget about caring for pets.

The privilege of keeping a pet in the premises can be revoked and/or a letter of caution issued if the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities pet policy is not followed.

The pet policy can be found in the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook,” section 7.19. Pet owners are required to provide their pets with suitable shelter from inclement weather and access to food and water. Inclement weather is defined as excessive wind, rain, snow and temperatures above 80 degrees Fahrenheit or below 50 degrees.



FLFHC encourages residents to be responsible pet owners by keeping pets safe during these hot summer months.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. Through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission will drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

The mission is now accepting larger pieces of furniture every other Friday, when mission volunteers will drive through all the villages. The next “Furniture Friday” is July 23.

All donations must be clearly marked “KC MISSION” and placed curbside in front of the home, not in alleyways.



Active Building

Active Building is Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ resident portal. This portal is a simple way for residents to stay connected to community events and to create and track non-emergent maintenance requests.



To sign up, visit https://frontierheritagecommunities.activebuilding.com and click “New User” and “Get Started Now.”



There can only be one Active Building account per address, however, multiple devices (phones, computer, etc.) can use the same login and password.



Active Building should only be used to submit routine work orders, such as drywall damage, broken tiles, torn carpet or a malfunctioning garbage disposal.



Always speak to a live person in the Maintenance Department at 913-651-3838 for urgent or emergency work orders.



For more information, call the Community Management Office at 913-682-6300.



Utilities tip

To reduce the load on air conditioning, run the bathroom exhaust fan during and 15 minutes after showers and baths during the summer while air conditioning is operating.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.