Harrold Youth Center’s open recreation for children in middle school and high school is p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 913-684-5118.

The Exceptional Family Member Program Circle of Support meets 10-11 a.m. June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24 and Oct. 29 at the Resiliency Center, 600 Thomas Ave. For more information or to RSVP, call 913-684-2871.

The Combined Arms Research Library Storywalk, featuring “Hey-Ho to Mars We Go: A Space-Age Version of ‘The Farmer in the Dell,’” continues through July 5.

Hancock Pool is open daily from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is $3 per person with no time limit. Guests are allowed with a sponsor who is 18 or older with proper ID. Pool capacity is 240 patrons.

Registration is now open for the Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club. For more information or to register, visit www.fortleavenworthspousesclub.org.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Independence Day Red, White and Blue Scramble starts at 8 a.m. July 4 at Trails West Golf Course. Cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members and $25 for youth 17 and under. Prepay and save $5. For more information, call 913-651-7176.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk and talk is 10-11 a.m. every Friday. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program continues through Aug. 8. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 28 through July 1, and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services fall sports enrollment is July 6 through Aug. 3. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. Soccer for children ages 5-12 begins Sept. 13 and 14 through Oct. 27 and 28; cost is $45. Start Smart Soccer for children ages 3 and 4 begins Sept. 21 and 23 through Oct 19 and 21; Cost is $25 or $35 with optional starter kit. Flag Football for children ages 8-12 or 3rd through 6th grade is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $45. Start Smart Flag Football for children ages 3 and 4 begins Sept. 20 and 22 through Oct. 20 and 25; cost is $25 or $36 with an optional Start Smart kit. Cheerleading for children ages 5-12. is Sept. 13 through Oct. 27; cost is $55. Running Club for children in 3rd through 8th grades is Sept. 14 through Oct. 30; cost is $45. For more information, call 913-684-7525/7526.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Intramural Softball Tournament is 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 3-31 at Doniphan Field 1. There will be a coaches meeting at 6 p.m. July 8 at Gruber Fitness Center and team rosters and/or letters of intent are due July 22. The tournament is open to men and women ages 18 and above. For more information, call 913-684-3224/5136.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr .com/.

Swim instruction is available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.

The Strike Zone Bowling Center and snack bar is open. New hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar closes one hour before the bowling lanes. For more information, call 913-651-2195.

Group Fitness Classes have been updated. Classes offered at Gruber Fitness Center are: Spin at 5:30 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. Yoga is 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Power Yoga at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes offered at Harney Sports Complex are: Float2Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Powercut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Water Aerobics at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center is closed for deep cleaning from 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the Annex are closed for deep cleaning from 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.