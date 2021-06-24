Home Community Pet of the Week, Meet Coco CommunityPet of the WeekPost Notes Pet of the Week, Meet Coco By ftleaven - June 24, 2021 56 0 Facebook Twitter Coco is a 2-year-old female Australian shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp Coco is a 2-year-old female Australian shepherd mix available for adoption through the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility, Fort Leavenworth, Kan. Spay surgery, vaccinations to date and microchipping are included in her adoption fee. The FLSF is now open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of the month, and by appointment for pre-approved adopters. See www.FLSF.petfinder.com, call 913-684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for more information. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CGSOC wraps up year of studies International graduates presented badges Garrison welcomes new commander LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:one − one = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 87.3 ° F 91.5 ° 81.3 ° 71 % 1.7mph 75 % Fri 87 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 83 ° Mon 79 ° Tue 71 °