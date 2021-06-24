Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Col. Harry Hung relinquished command of the Fort Leavenworth Garrison to Col. John Misenheimer Jr. in a ceremony June 22 at the Frontier Conference Center.

Outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung delivers remarks during his change of command ceremony with incoming Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. June 22 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“Command is a team sport. The change of command underscores two complementary dimensions — continuity and change,” said Vincent Grewatz, Installation Management Command – Training director. “Today we celebrate a change of Garrison leadership even as the soldiers and civilians of this team remain fully engaged, supporting training, providing protection, enabling readiness and caring for this community.



“And because of the outstanding leadership that has been provided to them for the last couple of years, the Garrison team is not going to miss a beat in executing their continuing mission,” he said.



Hung assumed command of the Garrison on May 30, 2019.



During his tenure, Hung helped lead the Army’s pilot initiative in February 2020 to improve permanent change-of-station moves for soldiers by tracking housing, transportation, childcare needs and more, which eventually led to the launch of the Installation Management Command PCS Process and Data Management Tool (PPROMA) in January 2021, Grewatz said. Hung also helped in Fort Leavenworth’s navigation through the COVID-19 pandemic, which included hosting 91 community updates informing residents of the current state of closures, COVID-19 cases and more live on the Fort Leavenworth Facebook page.



“The Army develops leaders who are creative, innovative, motivated and capable of handling challenges of command in a complex environment, and the past two years certainly qualifies as that. Harry is one of these outstanding leaders,” Grewatz said. “Harry challenged the Garrison team and led it to a higher level.



“Harry fostered a positive command climate consistent with the motto: ‘Mission first and people always.’ His focus was always mission readiness for soldiers and families,” he said. “He was a hands-on leader. He led by example, and he built a cohesive team, perhaps his greatest legacy here.”

Incoming Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr. delivers remarks during his change of command ceremony with outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung June 22 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



Hung thanked several people during his remarks including Grewatz, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Antwone Jones, former and current deputies to the Garrison commander Heidi Malarchik and Mike Whitecotton, his family and more.



“This fort has reinforced my deep belief in human interaction, dialogue and results of an infectious, positive attitude combined with trust,” Hung said. “In IMCOM, we love processes, and I do, too. It absolutely matters and most of the time it works well, but leadership matters even more, and everyone here is a leader.”



Hung’s next assignment is as vice wing commander, 633rd Air Base Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



Misenheimer graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., in 2000 and commissioned into the Army as an Adjutant General officer.



His previous assignments include assistant adjutant for the 229th Aviation Regiment (Attack) at Fort Bragg, N.C.; battalion S-1, 18th Personnel Services Battalion at Fort Bragg; commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 18th Soldier Support Group (Airborne) in Iraq; deputy adjutant general and eventual adjutant general of Fort Bragg; executive officer for the deputy chief of staff, G-1, in support of U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg; battalion S-1, 1st Psychological Operations Battalion, 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg; commander of Alpha Company, 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne), U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School at Fort Bragg; G1 Plans and Policy officer, 82nd Airborne Division Headquarters at Fort Bragg; instructor at U.S. Army Adjutant General School at Fort Jackson, S.C.; group-level S-1 at U.S. Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg; and commander of Allied Forces South Battalion, U.S. Army NATO Brigade in Lago De Patria, Italy.



His most recent assignment was plans and policy officer for the U.S. Special Operations Command J1 at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.



Misenheimer graduated from the Command and General Staff Officer Course in 2011.

“(John and Lisa Misenheimer) bring to IMCOM a track record of excellence and a clear passion for mission, people and families,” Grewatz said. “John, hold fast to all the tactical and operational lessons that you’ve honed over a successful career in service to the Army because one day you’ll need those again.



“I’m confident that you will lead this organization with pride and distinction and will successfully meet all the challenges before us and take the Garrison to new levels of innovation and performance even coming out of the pandemic,” he said.

Misenheimer said he and his family are excited, honored and humbled to be chosen to lead the Garrison.

Incoming Garrison Commander Col. John Misenheimer Jr.’s daughter Juliana crawls into his lap during outgoing Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung’s remarks at the Garrison change of command, with ceremony host Vincent Grewatz, right, director of Installation Management Command – Training, June 22 at the Frontier Conference Center. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp



“From listening to the accomplishments, the world class support and the ongoing initiatives of Garrison personnel, service providers and mission support partners highlighted a few moments ago, it’s clear that Fort Leavenworth is the standard bearer for providing customer service and, above all, places people first,” Misenheimer said. “The standard of excellence in service culture comes as no surprise to me after recently in-processing through several of the installation’s service providers and getting to know Colonel Harry Hung, his family and the Garrison Headquarters team.



“Since arriving last week, we’ve received an incredibly warm welcome, and I’m impressed with your brilliant professionalism and personalized care,” he said. “I look forward to getting to know you, working together to enable force readiness through world class service and support to the people of Fort Leavenworth.”



For the full ceremony, visit the Fort Leavenworth Garrison Facebook page.