Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ Community Management Office, the fitness center and children’s play room, Maintenance Department and Self-Help Store are now open for walk-in traffic.



Residents who have not received the vaccine should wear a face covering inside the building. Vaccinated residents are free to follow Garrison guidance and do not have to wear a mask inside the building.



The community room, however, will remain closed and unavailable for events until fall.

The fitness center is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. To use the fitness center, residents must sign a Community Center Access Card Agreement. A key card will be issued and will be listed as a key on the resident’s lease. One key card will be issued per household. Charges will apply if this key card is lost or not turned in at move out.



The Community Management Office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 913-682-6300.



Office closures

The FLFHC offices, including the Self-Help Store, will be closed July 5 for Independence Day. Residents who have a maintenance emergency or wish to submit a work order when the offices are closed can call the 24-hour maintenance line at (913) 651-3838.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. Through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission will drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

The mission is now accepting larger pieces of furniture every other Friday, when mission volunteers will drive through all the villages. The next “Furniture Friday” is June 25.

All donations must be clearly marked “KC MISSION” and placed curbside in front of the home, not in alleyways.



Utilities tip

Turn lights off when not in use, even for short periods of time. Turning lights off and on uses less energy than if they are left on all the time.



Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.