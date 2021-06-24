Home Community Civilian swearing in CommunityNewsPhotosPost NotesTop Community StoriesTop News Stories Civilian swearing in By ftleaven - June 24, 2021 98 0 Facebook Twitter Howie Brewington, deputy director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, administers the Civilian Oath to the newest members of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth civilian workforce in the first in-person swearing in more than a year June 21 at the Post Theater. The new employees are: Anthony Almeida, SHARP Academy; Joseph Carroll, Directorate of Emergency Services; Amber Denney, Dental Activity; Jill Drury, Garrison Housing Oversight Office; Travis Gray, and Brian Hathaway, Command and General Staff College; Andrew Meyers, Force Sustainment and Management Directorate; Carolyn Newell, DENTAC; Michael Noell Jr., Logistics Readiness Center; Brandon Roe, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks; John Sell, The Research and Analysis Center; Jennifer Smith, Munson Army Health Center; Anthony Tangeman, Army University; Alia Tanner, Combined Arms Center; Monica Tillis, Garrison Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; Scottie Veale, CAC; and Belinda Williams, MAHC. Photo by Scott Gibson/Combined Arms Center Public Affairs Howie Brewington, deputy director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, administers the Civilian Oath to the newest members of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth civilian workforce in the first in-person swearing in more than a year June 21 at the Post Theater. The new employees are: Anthony Almeida, SHARP Academy; Joseph Carroll, Directorate of Emergency Services; Amber Denney, Dental Activity; Jill Drury, Garrison Housing Oversight Office; Travis Gray, and Brian Hathaway, Command and General Staff College; Andrew Meyers, Force Sustainment and Management Directorate; Carolyn Newell, DENTAC; Michael Noell Jr., Logistics Readiness Center; Brandon Roe, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks; John Sell, The Research and Analysis Center; Jennifer Smith, Munson Army Health Center; Anthony Tangeman, Army University; Alia Tanner, Combined Arms Center; Monica Tillis, Garrison Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; Scottie Veale, CAC; and Belinda Williams, MAHC. Photo by Scott Gibson/Combined Arms Center Public Affairs RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR CGSOC wraps up year of studies International graduates presented badges Garrison welcomes new commander LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Please enter an answer in digits:eight − 1 = Stay connected3,088FansLike1,406FollowersFollow0SubscribersSubscribe Fort Leavenworth broken clouds enter location 87.3 ° F 91.5 ° 81.3 ° 71 % 1.7mph 75 % Fri 87 ° Sat 84 ° Sun 83 ° Mon 79 ° Tue 71 °