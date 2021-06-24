Howie Brewington, deputy director of the Mission Command Center of Excellence, administers the Civilian Oath to the newest members of the Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth civilian workforce in the first in-person swearing in more than a year June 21 at the Post Theater. The new employees are: Anthony Almeida, SHARP Academy; Joseph Carroll, Directorate of Emergency Services; Amber Denney, Dental Activity; Jill Drury, Garrison Housing Oversight Office; Travis Gray, and Brian Hathaway, Command and General Staff College; Andrew Meyers, Force Sustainment and Management Directorate; Carolyn Newell, DENTAC; Michael Noell Jr., Logistics Readiness Center; Brandon Roe, U.S. Disciplinary Barracks; John Sell, The Research and Analysis Center; Jennifer Smith, Munson Army Health Center; Anthony Tangeman, Army University; Alia Tanner, Combined Arms Center; Monica Tillis, Garrison Plans, Analysis and Integration Office; Scottie Veale, CAC; and Belinda Williams, MAHC. Photo by Scott Gibson/Combined Arms Center Public Affairs
