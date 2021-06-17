The Fort Leavenworth ID Card and DEERS (Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System) Office is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. For more information, call 913-684-2636. To schedule an appointment, use the online RAPIDS appointment scheduler at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco/#/. ID cards must be within 30 days of expiration for renewal and will not be issued because of information changes, such as promotions or name changes.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for volunteers for the 2021-2022 year. Open positions include second vice president and community assistance chair. For more information or to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers that allow all children to continue to receive free meals this summer when schools are out of session. Summer meal sites are for youth age 18 and younger to receive meals at no cost in a safe environment. Meals are also available to people 19 and older with mental or physical disabilities. To find a nearby site, visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is June 22-23. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/safety.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

The USDB Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children. The store is closed this week for repairs.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, no longer requires appointments. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with consignments accepted at 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 913-651-6768.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only. Hancock Gate is open 6:30-8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for in-bound traffic only.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.

Child and Youth Services’ MilitaryChildCare.com system has been updated. The requirement to reconfirm child care requests to remain active on an immediate waitlist has been reinstated. The immediate waitlist is for those with a date of care needed within 30 days. Make sure e-mail and phone numbers are updated to receive reconfirm request confirmations, and cancel any requests no longer needed. For more information, call 684-5138.

Army Fee Assistance helps Army families reduce the costs of off-post child care when on-post options are not available or accessible. For more information or to sign-up, visit http://usa.childcareaware.org/military-programs/military-families/army/.

The Command and General Staff College Foundation gift shop website is open. Visit http://giftshop.cgscfoundation.org.

The Army Community Service Army Family Web Portal is available for families to access information, training and volunteer opportunities, submit quality-of-life issues and more. Visit armyfamilywebportal.com.

For information about the Exceptional Family Member Program, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil or ericagrace.c.lee.ctr@mail.mil.

Audiobooks are available through the Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation online library resources. Visit http://mylibraryus.armybiznet.com/.