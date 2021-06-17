For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations, call the hotline at 913-684-6099, visit Munson Army Health Center’s Facebook page or the MAHC website at https://Munson.TRICARE.mil/.

Army Wellness Center’s Stress Management class is June 22. For more information, call 913-758-3403.

The Fort Leavenworth Veterinary Treatment Facility will have delays and limited capabilities for international health certificates and teeth cleaning through June 22. For information, call 913-684-6510.

Munson Army Health Center is now on Instagram @munsonarmyhealth.

Munson Army Health Center requires all patrons, even those who are fully vaccinated, to wear face coverings within all medical and dental facilities.

The COVID-19 vaccination card may not be an approved official document showing proof of the COVID-19 vaccine for international travel. Official immunization records can be printed out from TRICARE online or the MHS Genesis electronic medical record system.

Munson Army Health Center has transitioned to the new electronic health record system known as Military Health System Genesis. MAHC has reduced the number of daily appointments while transitioning to MHS?Genesis to focus on providing safe and patient-centered health care. Patients may experience longer wait times during the transition.

Munson Army Health Center is scheduling appointments for school physicals. To make an appointment, call 913-684-6250.

The Munson Army Health Center Exceptional Family Member Program now has a direct phone number. Medical support assistants in the Pediatric Clinic will answer and then direct patrons to EFMP. Call 913-684-6770.