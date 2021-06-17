Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

The busy moving season is here.



The staff of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities appreciates the patience and understanding of residents as we work diligently to produce an efficient transition for incoming and outgoing families.



One of the many services available to Fort Leavenworth residents is the free curbside bulk item pickup every Monday. Bulk items are generally up to a two-man carry and weigh up to 150 pounds. Items that cannot be disposed of as bulk items include any items that contain Freon, such as a deep freezer or refrigerator, and liquid solvents such as paints, motor oil and antifreeze.



Moving boxes can be recycled at the recycling yard on West Warehouse Road near the horse stables. Many types of plastic, metal and glass containers can also be recycled there.



The Household Hazardous Waste Collection Point at 810 McClellan Ave. will accept most household solvents and cleaning products, but only accepts motor oil or antifreeze in its unopened original package. Used motor oil and antifreeze can be dropped off at the Auto Craft Shop at 911 McClellan Ave. or at an off-post garage or auto parts store.



Unauthorized parking

Residents are prohibited from parking their vehicles in the driveways of vacant homes. Vacant homes will need to be accessed by FLFHC maintenance workers and contractors. Vehicles may be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense to access driveways.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. Through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission will drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

The mission is now accepting larger pieces of furniture every other Friday, when the mission volunteers will drive through all the villages. The next “Furniture Friday” is June 25.



All donations must be clearly marked “KC MISSION” and placed curbside in front of the home, not in alleyways.



Utilities tip

Close the vents and doors in rooms that are not generally used. This will allow the air to circulate better in rooms that are more often occupied and will therefore use less energy than cooling the entire house.



Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.