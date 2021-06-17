The Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Employment Assignment Tool enables many current NAF employees to voluntarily request a non-competitive transfer to another Army installation where the same position may be available. For more information, visit www.armymwr.com/CEAT.

Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is accepting applications for elementary teachers, grades K-6, for the 2021-2022 schoolyear. Interested candidates can complete an application via the USD 207 website at www.usd207.org with a current resumé and a copy of their current KSDE teaching license.

Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has several virtual classes scheduled for June. The next Guide to Federal Employment Class is June 28. The next Department of Labor Career and Credential Exploration Workshop is June 29-30. SFL-TAP can also provide information on the Army Career Skills Program, the Hiring Our Heroes Corporate Fellowship Program and financial counseling. For more information or to register, call 913-684-2227 or e-mail usarmy.sfl-tap.leavenworth@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is hiring instructors. For more information, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/591446900 or call Shelley Anderson at 913-684-3207 or e-mail rashelle.m.anderson.naf@mail.mil.

The kansasworks.com website has been redesigned. The website contains tools and resources to assist people seeking employment and help employers and training providers. Applying for jobs and exploring careers has been streamlined with easy-to-use buttons on the site. Additionally, resumés and training services are readily available to view for every region of the state. For more information, visit https://kansasworks.com/.

The Army Family Web Portal has launched a new Volunteer Management Information System. The cloud-based environment allows Army Community Service staff and volunteers to track volunteer hours. For more information, e-mail jessica.h.brushwood.civ@mail.mil.

The Fort Leavenworth Employment Readiness Team has provided the following contacts for employment options: Army Community Service Employment Readiness/Relocation Services, call 684-2800; Military OneSource Military Spouses Employment Sponsorship, call 800-342-9642 or visit www.militaryonesource.mil; Kansas Works, call 913-342-9642 or e-mail dwayne.pratt@ks.gov; and Military Spouse Professional Network, visit https://www.hiringourheroes.org/military-spouse-professional-network/.

The Army Community Service Employment Representative is available 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to facilitate help with finding jobs, resumé writing, government job information and more. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 913-684-2823.

The Fort Leavenworth Exchange has several full-time, part-time and intermittent job openings. Visit applymyexchange.com to apply.

Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation has several job openings. Visit usajobs.gov and search for Fort Leavenworth.

Become a Family Child Care provider. A free training program guides potential and aspiring providers through the certification process. For more information, call 913-684-5117.

The Exceptional Family Member Program needs level 3 and 4 respite care providers. For more information or to apply, visit www.sri-hq.com/careers.php.

Child and Youth Services has several job openings. For more information or to apply, visit www.usajobs.gov.