Army University Public Affairs

The Command and General Staff Officer Course Class of 2021 graduates June 18 in a virtual graduation ceremony that will be posted to the Army University and Command and General Staff College Facebook pages at 9 a.m.



Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville will address the students during the virtual ceremony. The college will also recognize individual writing, leadership, class leaders, and students who earned the master of military arts and science degree.



This year, 1,070 students will graduate from the course, including 45 international students. Graduates include members of all the U.S. Armed Services as well as other federal agencies.



Of note, 250 of the students did the Common Core portion of CGSOC at their home stations via distance learning before joining the rest of the class at Fort Leavenworth in January for the Advanced Operations Course and electives portions of the course.

International students will receive their CGSC International Graduate Badge in a virtual ceremony to be posted to the Army University Facebook page at 9 a.m. today.



Featured awards given to members of the CGSOC?Class of 2021 are:



The General George C. Marshall Award is presented to the distinguished U.S. graduate of each class. The Marshall Award is awarded to Maj. Spencer French.



The General Dwight D. Eisenhower Award is presented to the distinguished international officer graduate of each class. The Eisenhower Award is awarded to Maj. Philip Anderson of the United Kingdom.



The General Colin L. Powell Interagency Award recognizes the distinguished interagency student in each class. This award is for excellence in scholarship and overall contributions to interagency education. The Powell Award is awarded to Michael Tom of the FBI.



The General James M. Wright Award is presented to the Distinguished Master Sustainer in each class. The Wright award is awarded to Maj. Avraham Behar.



The General George S. Patton Jr. Award is presented to the Distinguished Master Tactician in each class. The Patton Award is awarded to Maj. Christopher Garlick.



The General Douglas MacArthur Award recognizes scholarship and professional writing on the subject of military leadership. The MacArthur Award is awarded to Maj. Johnathon Parker.



The Arter-Darby Award is awarded to a student for excellent scholarship and writing in military history. The Arter-Darby Award is awarded to Maj. Jonathan Woislaw.



The Arter-Doniphan Award goes to the class graduate who earned the highest overall grade point average for the year. The Arter-Doniphan Award is awarded to Maj. Bruce Robinson.



The General John J. Pershing Award recognizes the outstanding non-resident graduate from each of the four annual Advanced Operations Courses of distance learning. The Pershing Award is awarded to Maj. Kaylee Bandy.



The Major General Hans Schlup Award recognizes the importance of relationships developed among the network of friends and professional acquaintances made while attending CGSC. The Schlup Award is awarded to Maj. Ahiram Rivas Valles of Mexico.



The Excellence in Information Warfare Writing Award is presented each year to the student who excels in research and writing on the subjects of command, control, communications, computers and intelligence. It encourages students to study these subjects and provides opportunities for the publication and dissemination of the results. The Excellence in Information Warfare Writing Award is awarded to Maj. Spencer French.



The Birrer-Brookes Award is awarded for the most outstanding master of military art and science thesis. The Birrer-Brookes Award is awarded to Maj. Spencer French.



The Homeland Security Studies Award recognizes research excellence in homeland security, homeland defense and defense to support civil authorities. The Homeland Security Studies Award is awarded to Maj. Christine Argueza-Prince.



The Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Award reflects superior knowledge and leadership of joint, multinational and interagency instruction throughout the academic school year. The Excellence in Joint Service Warfare Award is awarded to Maj. Bryan Brown.



The Father Donald Smythe Award recognizes excellence in military history. The Smythe Award is awarded to Maj. Davis Abt.



The Simons Center Interagency Writing Award recognizes scholarship that advances interagency cooperation, coordination and collaboration. The Simons Center Award is awarded to Maj. Anthony Lupo.



The Lieutenant Colonel Boyd McCanna Harris Leadership Award is presented for recognized superior research by a resident CGSOC student in the field of organizational leadership. The Harris Award is awarded to Maj. Jared Wigton.



The Brigadier General Benjamin H. Grierson Award goes to the student who demonstrates excellence in strategic studies. The Grierson Award is awarded to Air Force Maj. Justin Day.



The Lieutenant Colonel Ron C. Ward Distinguished Special Operations Forces Award is presented for superior academic achievement, physical fitness, community service and leadership, the characteristics of the award’s namesake. The Ward Award is awarded to Maj. Elissa Adams.



Also recognized were Military Educator of the Year, Lt. Col. Tom Chhabra, from the Department of Joint, Interagency and Multinational Operations, and Civilian Educator of the Year, Dr. Gates Brown, from the Department of Military History.