Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities would like to share a few tips to help keep everyone’s summer safe and enjoyable.



• Be mindful when driving through housing areas and remember that children are at play.



• Small wading pools holding less than 18 inches of water are only allowed within fenced areas. Children must be supervised by an adult at all times while using the pool. Pools must be emptied and stored after each use.



• Trampolines that are in good working order and equipped with a safety net are permitted in fenced rear yards only. Adult supervision is required when trampolines are in use. Remember to secure trampolines during high winds and storms.



• Lawn furnishings are allowed, but it is important that they be stored on scheduled mowing days. Patio furniture must be on the front porch or in the backyard and should be properly assembled and maintained for safety and appearance.



• Playground equipment must be in the backyard or side yard if no backyard exists. Residents are responsible for the supervision, safety and maintenance of the equipment. Written permission must be obtained from the FLFHC office to place large playground equipment outside a fenced yard. Upon move-out, residents are responsible for any lawn damage caused by the equipment.



• Portable basketball backboards must be at least 10 feet from roadways and must not block access to trash collection or mowing. Backboards are not permitted in common area parking lots or in cul-de-sacs.



• Children are prohibited from playing in or near construction sites, whether or not work is in progress; in unoccupied homes or their surrounding yards, in trees, shrubs, or plantings in common areas; on contractors’ equipment; or in drainage ditches or culverts.



For more information about summer policies and outdoor play equipment, see the “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook” or contact the FLFHC office at 913-682-6300.



Father’s Day drawing

FLFHC will celebrate Father’s Day with a drawing for $50 gift cards. Enter dad by sending one photo father and child or children together to fhc@tmo.com by 4:30 p.m. June 17. Photos will be posted on the FLFHC Facebook page and winners will be randomly selected. Winning fathers must reside on Fort Leavenworth.



Mission donations

The City Union Mission Christian Life Center of Kansas City has changed its normal routine for the summer months. From May through July, the mission will not pick up donations on the second Saturday of each month. Instead, volunteers from the mission drive through selected villages on post Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The second Saturday of the month pick up day will resume in August.



On each village’s scheduled day, items to be donated to the mission should be placed curbside by 10 a.m. For each donation, the mission will give a voucher for tax credit that can be written off income taxes. The mission accepts clothing, furniture and other household items but not appliances, mattresses, cribs or carseats. Separate any bulk trash from donations and place clothing and shoes inside plastic bags marked for mission donation. Anything left on the curb Monday will be collected as bulk trash and not a donation.



The mission will pick up donations in Pottawatomie, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, Oregon and Upper Kansa villages on Tuesdays; in Shawnee, Pawnee, Santa Fe, Ottawa, Lower Kansa and Iowa villages on Wednesdays; and in Main Post, Nez Perce Village, Normandy Village, Osage Village, Infantry Barracks and Wint Avenue on Thursdays.



Furniture Friday

Also, the mission will now accept larger pieces of furniture on Fridays, when the mission volunteers will drive through all the villages.



Utilities tip

Use energy-efficient fluorescent or LED bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. While these bulbs cost more than the typical incandescent bulb, they can last up to 10 times longer and only use one third or less of the energy as incandescent bulbs.



Watch for more community event announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.