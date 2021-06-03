Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program will present free classes Newborn Care Basics 6-8 p.m. June 7 and Prenatal Breastfeeding 6-8 p.m. June 14, and Terrific Toddlers 12:30-2 p.m. June 25 Locations will be provided upon registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

The Army Emergency Relief Campaign has been extended to June 15. See unit campaign representatives or call Army Community Service at 913-684-2800 for more information.

The Fort Leavenworth Spouses’ Club is looking for volunteers for the 2021-2022 year. Open positions include second vice president and community assistance chair. For more information or to apply, visit https://form.jotform.com/210347638637158.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended waivers that allow all children to continue to receive free meals this summer when schools are out of session. Summer meal sites are for youth age 18 and younger to receive meals at no cost in a safe environment. The meals are also available to people 19 and older with mental or physical disabilities. To find a nearby site, visit www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids.

Motorcycle safety courses are now available. The next Basic Rider Course is June 14-15. For more information, visit https://home.army.mil/leavenworth/index.php/my-fort/all-services/safety.

The Army and Air Force Exchange Service is now allowing all Department of Defense civilians shopping access. A DoD civilian Common Access Card must be presented. For more information, call 913-651-7270.

Fort Leavenworth Household Hazardous Waste drop off is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 810 McClellan Ave. Ring the doorbell for assistance. Items accepted include batteries, CFL bulbs, gas cans and propane bottles. Used oil, antifreeze and tires are accepted at the Auto Crafts Shop, 911 McClellan Ave. Cardboard, plastic containers, glass, electrical and electronics, cans and scrap metal are accepted at the recycle yard on W. Warehouse Road. Items not accepted include styrene foam, plastic bags/film, wood, furniture, mattresses, plastic toys, construction/demolition debris and yard waste.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Fitness Camp enrollment is open online. The camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8 and 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-14 June 14-17, June 28 through July 1, and Aug. 9-12 at Normandy Field. Cost is $40 per session. A 15 percent sibling discount is available. The camp will focus on dynamic stretching and warm-up, body weight exercise, speed and agility, and plyometric and core exercise. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac or call 913-684-5138. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

Child and Youth Services Sports and Fitness Summer Camps enrollment is open online. Baseball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 19-22. Cost is $40. Basketball Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 5-8, 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 9-10 and 1-2 p.m. for ages 11-14 July 26-29. Cost is $40. Challenger International Soccer Camp is 9-10 a.m. for ages 3-4 for $95; 10:30-11:30 a.m. for ages 4-5 years for $110; 9 a.m. to noon for ages 6-8 years for $139; and 1-4 p.m. for ages 9-14 years for $139. Camp dates are June 7-11, July 12-16 and Aug. 2-6. A 15 percent discount is available for siblings. To enroll, visit http://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac. For more information, call 913-683-1362 or 913-683-2050.

The USDB Sales Store is open 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. No more than 10 patrons and staff are allowed in the store at a time; no children.

The Fort Leavenworth Thrift shop, 1025 Sheridan Drive, no longer requires appointments. It will be open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 5. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday with consignments accepted at 12:30 p.m. whenever it is open. For more information, call 913-651-6768.

Sherman Gate is open 3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for outbound traffic only.

Resources for off-post child care include ChildCare Aware at https://www.childcareaware.org/fee-assistancerespite/military-families/army/ and the Family Conservancy at https://www.thefamilyconservancy.org/.