The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation free drive-in movie showing of “Moana” is at dusk June 5 at the Frontier Conference Center parking lot. The event will feature costumed Disney characters and goodie bags for children. Food trucks will be on site with treats for sale like shaved ice, kettle corn and cotton candy. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite Disney characters and can take pictures in front of a Disney backdrop.

Fort Leavenworth Child and Youth Services and the American Red Cross Virtual Youth Preparedness Presentation “Prepare with Pedro” for children kindergarten through second grade is at 10 a.m. June 5 and “Pillowcast Project” for children third through fifth grade is at 3 p.m. June 5. All presentations are on Microsoft Teams. For more information and to RSVP, e-mail rebecca.brumley@redcross.org.

The next Exceptional Family Members Program recreational bowling is 2:30-4:30 p.m. June 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center, 165 Fourth Street. Cost is free. For more information, call 913-684-2871.

The Combined Arms Research Library Summer Reading Program is underway and continues through Aug. 8. To sign up, visit https://carl.beanstack.org/. For more information, visit https://carlcgsc.libguides.com/Community/SRP21.

Army Community Service’s New Parent Support Program Stroller Walk is 10-11 a.m. every Friday. Location is provided at registration. To register, call 913-684-2800.

Child and Youth Services summer Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills enrollment is now open. For all SKIES class details, fees and enrollment, visit https://webtrac.mwr.army.mil/webtrac.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation website is updated with information on gym and pool hours, restaurant availability and more. Visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com/.

Swim instruction is available for private and mini-group classes for children ages 5 and older. For more information, call 913-684-3207 or text 913-704-7595.

The Strike Zone Bowling Center and snack bar is open. New hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 4:30-8 p.m. Sunday. The snack bar closes one hour before the bowling lanes. For more information, call 913-651-2195.

Group Fitness Classes have been updated. Classes offered at Gruber Fitness Center are: Spin at 5:30 a.m. Mondays, 5:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. Saturdays. Yoga is 10:15 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays, with Power Yoga at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Zumba at 11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Insanity at 5:30 a.m. Thursdays. Classes offered at Harney Sports Complex are: Float2Fit at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; Boot Camp at 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; Powercut at 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and Water Aerobics at 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, visit https://leavenworth.armymwr.com.

Gym hours are 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The gyms are reserved 5-9 a.m. for active-duty only. Gruber Fitness Center is closed for deep cleaning from 9-10 a.m., 1-2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Harney Sports Complex and the Annex are closed for deep cleaning from 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Registration for the Child and Youth Services Golf Program for children ages 8-17 is open through June 15. Lessons are June 15 through Aug. 5. Cost is $55 per child. For more information, call 913-684-7525/6.